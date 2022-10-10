ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Timeline: Police chief investigating possible ‘criminal’ behavior after Ga. toddler vanishes

 3 days ago
It has been nearly a week since a 20-month-old boy disappeared from his coastal Georgia neighborhood and there are still no answers as to where he is.

Quinton Simon’s mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, told police that her son was in his playpen when she discovered he was missing after waking up on Wednesday morning.

Police say they also spoke with the boy’s biological father and do not believe he was involved.

No Amber Alert was issued for the missing boy, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said, because that would require police to first determine the child had been abducted.

Wednesday, October 5

6 a.m. - Quinton is seen in his playpen at the family’s home just outside of Savannah, Georgia.

9 a.m. - Leilani Simon wakes up and notices he is missing and calls police.

Neighbors, police from Chatham County and Savannah, the FBI, a K9 team from nearby Liberty County and a Mosquito Control helicopter joins the search for Quinton.

Nearby roads are shut down as the search continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awhhW_0iTRZKO400

Thursday, October 6

Chief Hadley holds a news conference saying they have no evidence that Quinton has been killed, so they are treating it as a missing person.

WJCL-TV speaks with Quinton’s grandparents, Thomas and Billie Jo Howell, who say their daughter, Leilani Simon, “hasn’t always done the right things.” Billie Jo Howell also told reporters, “I don’t know if I can trust her.”

Friday, October 7

While speaking to the Chatham County Board of Commissioners, Chief Hadley says they are continuing their search for Quinton and that he is optimistic that the toddler is still alive.

Court records obtained by WJCL-TV show that Thomas and Billie Jo Howell have custody of Quinton and that Billie Jo Howell was trying to remove Leilani Simon and her boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, from the home, saying “no one is living in peace.”

Chatham County police issue a statement saying detectives are working between 18 and 20 hours a day searching for Quinton.

Outdoor searches and searches of the home, including the backyard pool and a pond, continue.

Saturday, October 8

Chatham County police say the search is continuing, but they are in need of volunteers.

Sunday, October 9

Chatham County police establish a tip line for information on Quinton’s disappearance: 912-667-3134.

Police begin recanvassing specific areas previously searched for more information.

Monday, October 10

Chief Hadley holds a news conference as the investigation heads into a new week. He says they are still actively searching for Quinton while also investigating the “criminal element” of his disappearance.

