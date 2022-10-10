The Latest On LA City Council: Following Today’s Council Meeting, Reform Efforts, And More. Nury Martinez resigned as Los Angeles City Council President yesterday and just today announced a “leave of absence,” releasing the following statement: "This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making. At this moment, I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders. I am so sorry to the residents of Council District 6, my colleagues, and the City of Los Angeles." This, following the leaking of recordings in which she made racist remarks in a meeting last October during a conversation between two other Latino councilmembers and the L.A. Labor Federation president. The conversation sparked outcry from Angelenos as well as calls for immediate resignation of all three councilmembers from local, state, and national leaders. The fallout of this leak has brought the city council to a perilous moment, with the path forward for the city still unclear.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO