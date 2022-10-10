Read full article on original website
Related
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
Explaining the NFL’s new concussion protocol, why it kept Bridgewater out of Dolphins game
The Dolphins became the first case study for the NFL’s updated concussion protocol on Sunday, as the league’s new no-go symptom kept quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out of the team’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets.
Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions from loss at Jets
Teddy Bridgewater played only one snap for the Dolphins in a 40-17 loss at the Jets on Sunday. Rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson played 66. Thompson's NFL debut went about as one might expect, finishing with a passer rating of 58.4. It will be interesting to see if and when Tua...
numberfire.com
Dolphins planning to start Skylar Thompson in Week 6
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson is expected to start Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Mike McDaniel. Thompson is expected to start on Sunday with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) still in the NFL's protocols. If Bridgewater is cleared from protocols this weekend, he is expected to back up Thompson. In Week 5, Thompson completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 166 yards and 1 interception. The Dolphins are optimistic that Tyreek Hill (foot) will be available, providing Thompson will an elite option at wide receiver, alongside Jaylen Waddle.
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be inactive Week 6 for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa is returning to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a scary concussion in Week 4, but he will remain out for at least one more game. McDaniel also said that Teddy Bridgewater will be the backup on Sunday if he clears the concussion protocol, so Skylar Thompson is set up to make his first career start. The seventh-round rookie represents a downgrade for Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle in Week 6.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice for the first time since being carted off the field with a concussion last month but will NOT play against the Vikings on Sunday as team continues to evaluate his timeline
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in a game in Cincinnati on September 29. Tagovailoa is not expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but his return is an encouraging sign, both for him, and for a team that lost another passer, backup Teddy Bridgewater, to a concussion in Miami's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets (3-2) on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp
Jul 27, 2022; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left) and quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Kenny Pickett (8) and offensive coordinator Matt Canada (in white) and head coach Mike Tomlin (right) participate in training camp at…
5-1 within reach for Vikings as banged-up Dolphins visit
The Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins are trending in opposite directions as they prepare for their matchup Sunday at 1
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; American football player Odell Beckham Jr before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Comments / 0