Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
Dolphins planning to start Skylar Thompson in Week 6

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson is expected to start Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Mike McDaniel. Thompson is expected to start on Sunday with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) still in the NFL's protocols. If Bridgewater is cleared from protocols this weekend, he is expected to back up Thompson. In Week 5, Thompson completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 166 yards and 1 interception. The Dolphins are optimistic that Tyreek Hill (foot) will be available, providing Thompson will an elite option at wide receiver, alongside Jaylen Waddle.
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be inactive Week 6 for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa is returning to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a scary concussion in Week 4, but he will remain out for at least one more game. McDaniel also said that Teddy Bridgewater will be the backup on Sunday if he clears the concussion protocol, so Skylar Thompson is set up to make his first career start. The seventh-round rookie represents a downgrade for Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle in Week 6.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice for the first time since being carted off the field with a concussion last month but will NOT play against the Vikings on Sunday as team continues to evaluate his timeline

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in a game in Cincinnati on September 29. Tagovailoa is not expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but his return is an encouraging sign, both for him, and for a team that lost another passer, backup Teddy Bridgewater, to a concussion in Miami's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets (3-2) on Sunday.
