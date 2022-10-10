Read full article on original website
Laser Photonics Corporation to Deliver Its CleanTech Laser Blasting Systems to U.S. Navy
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE announced that it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S....
2,253 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 2,253.13 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,942,612, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,306.01), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
