Which Indigenous lands are you on? This map will show you
Native Land Digital, a Canadian nonprofit, offers resources for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to learn more about the land and its history. It hopes its map will be just a part of that journey.
Goodbye, Columbus? Here’s what Indigenous Peoples’ Day means to Native Americans
Indigenous Peoples' Day advocates say the recognition helps correct a "whitewashed" American history that has glorified Europeans.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Things You Wouldn’t Have Without Native Americans
Here are 10 things you wouldn't have without indigenous people: The post Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Things You Wouldn’t Have Without Native Americans appeared first on NewsOne.
What is Indigenous Peoples Day? Everything you need to know
The second Monday of October has been a national holiday for close to a century, but this will be only the second year that Indigenous Peoples Day has held that designation. Last October, President Joe Biden signed the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day, a commemoration-turned-holiday that began in 1977 to honor Native American history and culture. That presidential stamp of approval was the most significant boost to date of efforts refocusing a federal holiday that for decades celebrated Christopher Columbus' discovery of America.
psychologytoday.com
Reckoning With Our Past on Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Native American life expectancy declined from 72 years in 2019 to about 65 years in 2021. Such a drop is staggering. Indigenous Peoples’ Day provides an opportunity to engage in a discussion about the foundational drivers of Indigenous health. Poor health indicators are driven by socioeconomic factors, including poverty,...
Happy Indigenous People’s Day! A List Of Things White People Have ‘Columbused’
In honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, here are a few examples of things that have been "Columbused" in recent years. The post Happy Indigenous People’s Day! A List Of Things White People Have ‘Columbused’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Why Native Americans Are Dying Sooner
We need to talk about the context and history behind the alarming drop in life expectancy for Native Americans
UC Berkeley Law School's 'Jew Free Zones': the Latest Progressive Trend | Opinion
Toleration of antisemitism, whether it originates in the political Left or the Right, is a clear sign of civilizational decline.
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
PBS' 'Making Black America' details thriving while excluded
America slammed the door in the face of Black progress time after time, and time after time African Americans responded by thriving in a society of their own making.When Black doctors were excluded from the American Medical Association, they formed the National Medical Association in 1895. Black colleges, businesses, social groups and even fashion shows grew as alternatives to whites-only institutions and activities.The result was a parallel “sepia world” in which Black lives and culture could flourish despite entrenched racism, says filmmaker and scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., who celebrates a history of resilience in “Making Black America: Through...
October 10th is Indigenous Peoples’ and World Mental Health Day
A day to honor our First Nations and reflect on our mental health. Indigenous Peoples’ Day and World Mental Health Day. I discovered Indigenous Peoples’ Day when I went to the post office this weekend and the staff kindly reminded me that they will be closed on Monday due to the national holiday. On October 7, 2022, President Biden declared October 10, 2022, Indigenous People’s Day.
On Indigenous Peoples Day, Let's Discuss Big Oil's War on Native Rights | Opinion
There is no better way to honor us than by stopping Big Oil's war on tribal sovereignty.
Voices: OLD How we’re building power for Native People at the ballot box
Today, on Indigenous Peoples Day and every other day, Native peoples across Turtle Island are flourishing – resistant and resilient to the ways society attempts to silence us.Native peoples are leading, organizing, creating, educating, innovating, advocating, and thriving – on Capitol Hill, in Hollywood, on reservations, rural and urban communities. We’ve made incredible strides in representation, breaking through industries like media and entertainment that have long perpetuated our erasure. We are championing narrative disrupting Native-created content like Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, and Prey. Native peoples broke records in 2020 voting in unprecedented numbers, tipping the scales on numerous generation-defining elections, and...
Libraries Across the US Are Receiving Violent Threats
In the last two weeks, at least a dozen public libraries across the U.S. received threats that resulted in canceled events and systemwide closures. While bomb and active shooter threats to public library systems in Nashville, Fort Worth, Denver, Salt Lake City, Boston, and other cities across the country were ultimately deemed hoaxes, library workers and patrons say they’re still reeling in the aftermath.
newbooksnetwork.com
Religion and Race in American History
If an eighteenth-century parson told you that the difference between "civilization and heathenism is sky-high and star-far," the words would hardly come as a shock. But that statement was written by an American missionary in 1971. In a sweeping historical narrative, Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the heathen has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses--discourses, specifically, of race.
Banned book authors say new wave of censorship is most dangerous yet
More than 1,600 individual book titles have been banned from school classrooms or libraries over the past year, according to PEN America, a nonprofit that advocates for freedom of expression. While book bans are nothing new in the United States, some authors worry about the most recent wave of censorship.
