Carscoops

2023 Lexus UX 300e Gains New Battery For 280-Mile Range Alongside Interior And Tech Upgrades

Lexus announced a series of updates for the fully electric UX 300e, with the most important being the addition of a new battery, extending the range by more than 40 percent compared to the outgoing model. The UX 300e also benefits from the chassis improvements, the new infotainment, and the expanded safety kit of the recently updated hybrid UX range.
Carscoops

The 2023 BMW M2 Shakes Off Conservative Design, Retains Driver-Oriented Focus

The all-new 2023 BMW M2 has officially been unveiled, breaking with tradition and injecting a whole lot of shock and awe into what was once a restrained mold for the performance coupe. However, with a 453-hp TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine, rear-wheel drive, and a standard 6-speed manual gearbox or...
Carscoops

2024 Polestar 3 Is An Electric Luxury SUV Priced From $84k With Up To 510 HP And A 379-Mile Range

This is the Polestar 3, an all-electric alternative to conventional luxury SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne. Official teasers and the release of some key pieces of info about Polestar’s flagship mean we already know a little of the spec, but this is our first chance to see it from every angle and to find out the exact tech details ahead of next year’s on-sale date.
MotorBiscuit

Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Noisy?

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great small hybrid SUV for the money. Is the RAV4 Hybrid noisy? The post Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Noisy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

2024 Audi A4 Avant Goes For A Ring Run, Promises To Be A Slick Grocery Getter

The 2024 Audi A4 Avant has been spied stretching its legs on the Nürburgring, ahead of an expected unveiling next year. Dressed in swirly camouflage, the wagon has an evolutionary design that is instantly recognizable. However, there are plenty of changes including a wider and shorter singleframe grille. The...
