Effective: 2022-10-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Monroe; St. Clair CRITICAL FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON .A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior across parts of northeast, east central, and southeast Missouri as well as southwest Illinois. Elevated fire danger will exist across the rest of the region. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AS WELL AS SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong west winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 101 and 102. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 018, 019, 026, 049, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064 and 065. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Critical fire weather conditions are expected between noon and 8 PM CDT Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Ranging from the upper 50s in the north to mid 60s in the south. * LIGHTNING...No lightning is forecast. * 10 HOUR FUELS...Less than 9 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires.

MONROE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO