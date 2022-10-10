ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, IL

walls102.com

Community joins together to help harvest late farmer’s crop

EARLVILLE – Over 20 neighbors and friends of the late Tom Sampson brought farm equipment to his fields Monday to harvest soybeans. Coordinated by fellow Earlville farmer R.E. Larkin, the 8 or so combines made quick work of the 165 acres. Tom passed away unexpectedly in early August, leaving behind a wife and son. Gloria Sampson couldn’t thank the community enough for their support.
EARLVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego veteran honored for completion of work training program

An Oswego veteran was honored by the Kendall County Board last week for his completion of a work training program and for landing a great job as a result. Tony Holloman served in the U.S. Army for eight years, but had trouble finding a good paying job to support his family when he returned to civilian life.
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Latest Grundy County Chamber of Commerce News

Amanda Hiller, Membership Director at Grundy County Chamber of Commerce spoke with WCSJ about the latest chamber happenings and upcoming events of local interest. Hiller said Grundy County was chosen to receive a federal grant to help county leaders strategically plan for the future and build more diverse resilient economies. She said the grant was in response to the near closing of Dresden Station, last year.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Jake Wells

Cook County residents can apply to get $500 stimulus each month

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)
COOK COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Annual Halloween Display Contest happening in Montgomery

The Montgomery Beautification Committee's annual Halloween Display Contest is happening now through October 23. The contest is meant to recognize homes and businesses with outstanding Halloween decorations. Anyone interested in nominating their home or business or someone else's can do so on the village's web site. A panel of judges...
MONTGOMERY, IL
wjol.com

Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook

Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

DuPage County hosts special adoption event for big dogs

CHICAGO (CBS) --  It's all about the "big dogs" at DuPage County Animal Services.It's hosting a very special adoption event for large dogs who weigh more than 40 pounds. On Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for the pups weighing 40 pounds or more. It's part of a program to help reduce the number of large dogs in shelters throughout the Chicago area.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
wisfarmer.com

The halls and barns are empty

The 55th World Dairy Expo has come and gone and it appears everyone is happy about the attendance in both people and cattle numbers. The official crowd numbers were not available at this writing and I only attended on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and that one day was crowded with walkers throughout the Exposition Center. Of course, that was also FFA day but many schools were leaving in early afternoon but crowds seemed to remain.
HUNTLEY, IL
starvedrock.media

Outdoor Fitness Court Coming To South Ottawa Park

Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned this Friday at 10 in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park. The “Fitness Court” enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. The outdoor fitness attraction is geared towards anyone 14 years old and older.
OTTAWA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Parents owe $1.2 million to Oswego School District 308

Failure to pay student and activity fees has cost the Oswego School District 308 some big money. In a 308 document, an August survey reveals that parents have failed to pay their bills, resulting in a $1.2 million loss. Revisiting fees that were raised during budget cuts, the Oswego School...
OSWEGO, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit

Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
CAROL STREAM, IL
WSPY NEWS

County board candidate in favor of Metra train service

Democratic County Board Candidate Marta Keane, of Plano, says she's in favor of bringing Metra train service to Kendall County. Keane is running in county board district one. Your browser does not support the audio element. Keane says property taxes in Kendall County need to be addressed. She says the...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble

A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
DEKALB, IL

