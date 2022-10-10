Read full article on original website
Aurora free Fall electronics recycling drive-thru
Community joins together to help harvest late farmer’s crop
EARLVILLE – Over 20 neighbors and friends of the late Tom Sampson brought farm equipment to his fields Monday to harvest soybeans. Coordinated by fellow Earlville farmer R.E. Larkin, the 8 or so combines made quick work of the 165 acres. Tom passed away unexpectedly in early August, leaving behind a wife and son. Gloria Sampson couldn’t thank the community enough for their support.
Oswego veteran honored for completion of work training program
An Oswego veteran was honored by the Kendall County Board last week for his completion of a work training program and for landing a great job as a result. Tony Holloman served in the U.S. Army for eight years, but had trouble finding a good paying job to support his family when he returned to civilian life.
Latest Grundy County Chamber of Commerce News
Amanda Hiller, Membership Director at Grundy County Chamber of Commerce spoke with WCSJ about the latest chamber happenings and upcoming events of local interest. Hiller said Grundy County was chosen to receive a federal grant to help county leaders strategically plan for the future and build more diverse resilient economies. She said the grant was in response to the near closing of Dresden Station, last year.
Cook County residents can apply to get $500 stimulus each month
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)
Annual Halloween Display Contest happening in Montgomery
The Montgomery Beautification Committee's annual Halloween Display Contest is happening now through October 23. The contest is meant to recognize homes and businesses with outstanding Halloween decorations. Anyone interested in nominating their home or business or someone else's can do so on the village's web site. A panel of judges...
Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook
Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
DuPage County hosts special adoption event for big dogs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's all about the "big dogs" at DuPage County Animal Services.It's hosting a very special adoption event for large dogs who weigh more than 40 pounds. On Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for the pups weighing 40 pounds or more. It's part of a program to help reduce the number of large dogs in shelters throughout the Chicago area.
Aurora organization helps homeless families
Lauren Jernigan is the director of development for Hesed House in Aurora, which is addressing the problem of homelessness among families. WBBM Newsradio’s Jim Gudas reports.
Grundy Co. Board Takes Action on Proposed Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation Center
The idea of a proposed drug and alcohol rehabilitation center that would be located on 39 acres at 3005 East Spring Road was discussed by Grundy County Board for more than an hour at a meeting last night. The petitioner of the project, Ryan Behm, is looking to change the...
The halls and barns are empty
The 55th World Dairy Expo has come and gone and it appears everyone is happy about the attendance in both people and cattle numbers. The official crowd numbers were not available at this writing and I only attended on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and that one day was crowded with walkers throughout the Exposition Center. Of course, that was also FFA day but many schools were leaving in early afternoon but crowds seemed to remain.
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South Barrington
I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s. The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.
Orland Park neighbors complain about noisy playground, respond with 'vulgar' music
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - In Orland Park, a dispute two years in the making between a school district and homeowners is raging. It started in spring 2020 when School District 135 installed a new playground and put in noisy instruments for the kids. The homeowners who live directly behind the...
Outdoor Fitness Court Coming To South Ottawa Park
Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned this Friday at 10 in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park. The “Fitness Court” enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. The outdoor fitness attraction is geared towards anyone 14 years old and older.
Parents owe $1.2 million to Oswego School District 308
Failure to pay student and activity fees has cost the Oswego School District 308 some big money. In a 308 document, an August survey reveals that parents have failed to pay their bills, resulting in a $1.2 million loss. Revisiting fees that were raised during budget cuts, the Oswego School...
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
County board candidate in favor of Metra train service
Democratic County Board Candidate Marta Keane, of Plano, says she's in favor of bringing Metra train service to Kendall County. Keane is running in county board district one. Your browser does not support the audio element. Keane says property taxes in Kendall County need to be addressed. She says the...
Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents
Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
Plano City Council Committee of the Whole continues discussion on water and sewer rate increase
The Plano City Council Committee of the Whole is continuing its discussion on a proposed water and sewer rate hike. Alderman John Fawver sits on the Streets and Utilities Committee. He says there will be a new meter fee and ten percent increases in both the water and sewer rates under the proposal being recommended by the committee.
