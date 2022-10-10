Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
WVU football looks to rebound against No. 23 Baylor on Thursday
In a Thursday night primetime matchup, the West Virginia football team will be hosting the Baylor Bears at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, looking to rebound from a loss against Texas. The Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) had a rough defeat in their last game, falling 38-20 to the Texas...
wvsportsnow.com
Who Should WVU Hire as Head Coach if Neal Brown is Fired?
West Virginia fans are getting restless with the Mountaineers off to another slow start. While the season is far from over and there’s still a chance head coach Neal Brown could turn things around enough to gain some trust back, many feel the future of the program is currently in doubt and a change needs made.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama
West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's soccer takes 3-0 victory over Lehigh in final non conference match
The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team is now on a winning streak, taking a 3-0 home win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Tuesday for their second straight win. West Virginia is now 4-6-2 (1-1-2 Sun Belt) after starting 2-6-2, as the the Mountain Hawks fall to 3-6-2 (2-2-1 Patriot League).
KCEN TV NBC 6
Chaparral football player runs from the sidelines to the stables
KILLEEN, Texas — High school football in Central Texas means nights under the lights and stars in the making. Chaparral High School has one star of its own, running back Kenneth Johnson. "I've always wanted to play varsity as a freshman," Kenneth Johnson, a Chaparral High School freshman running...
Daily Athenaeum
Day and Night Milk Shake
Luke Morgan is the opinion editor at the Daily Athenaeum. He is a junior English major from Charleston, WV.
Daily Athenaeum
PHOTOS | International Street Fest showcases global culture in Morgantown
Dozens of community members gathered Saturday for the return of the annual International Street Festival on High Street. Musicians played and people danced as a variety of WVU’s international student organizations sold food traditional to their respective cultures. The festival, sponsored by WVU’s Office of Global Affairs, also marked...
everythinglubbock.com
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo began it’s 2022 run on Thursday and many were happy to be back. Melinda Adams, the Senior Manager of Marketing and Sponsorships for the fair, said they have seen some changes in the past few years but were glad to be continuing strong.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU kicks off annual Diversity Week celebration
West Virginia University’s annual Diversity Week kicked off Sunday with a lineup of more than 30 in-person and virtual events celebrating the different identities and experiences of the campus community. “We think about diversity all year long. It is a mission for the University. We embrace diversity, and we...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU vs.Texas 2022
Trenton Straight is the editor-in-chief of The Daily Athenaeum. He is a senior journalism student minoring in English from Charleston, West Virginia.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo’s livestock show contestant continues 12th year of competing
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo is notorious for its livestock show competitions for Texas youth, giving them the opportunity to show their goats, swine and lambs for scholarship money or prizes. One contestant, Theile Alvarado, has been showing his goats for 12 years. He...
Stay Alert Belton, Texas: New Scam Involves Fake Traffic Citations
Starting the work day in Belton, Texas is stressful enough, being that I-35 and 317 are both crowded and dangerous during commute times. Most of us try to be careful, but some folks decide the road is their personal race track and go nuts. But there are those who want...
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13
Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
KWTX
No injuries reported after driver of SVU rear ended China Spring ISD school bus
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - No injuries were reported after the driver of an SUV rear ended a China Spring Independent School District bus with 34 students onboard. Superintendent Marc Faulkner told KWTX the bus was at a stop on 1637 and was rear ended by a small SUV at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
Have You Seen These Children Gone Missing From Texas In September And October?
Bell County also has their unfortunate share of missing persons, who you can see here. Texas Still Needs Your Help: More Wanted Criminals in The State. There are still criminals that remain in hiding from law enforcement. Have you seen these individuals?. Have You Seen These People? Bell County's Most...
fox44news.com
Iron man coming means some road closures
Waco, Tx (Fox44) – Ironman and Ironman 70.3 are coming back to Waco on October 15th & 16th with two triathlon races. Athletes from all over the country will journey down the Brazos River and travel through the Texas countryside of rural Waco. Because of the extensive journey, these athletes will be taking, there will be impacts on traffic along certain roadways.
