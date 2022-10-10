ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

WVU football looks to rebound against No. 23 Baylor on Thursday

In a Thursday night primetime matchup, the West Virginia football team will be hosting the Baylor Bears at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, looking to rebound from a loss against Texas. The Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) had a rough defeat in their last game, falling 38-20 to the Texas...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Who Should WVU Hire as Head Coach if Neal Brown is Fired?

West Virginia fans are getting restless with the Mountaineers off to another slow start. While the season is far from over and there’s still a chance head coach Neal Brown could turn things around enough to gain some trust back, many feel the future of the program is currently in doubt and a change needs made.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KCEN TV NBC 6

Chaparral football player runs from the sidelines to the stables

KILLEEN, Texas — High school football in Central Texas means nights under the lights and stars in the making. Chaparral High School has one star of its own, running back Kenneth Johnson. "I've always wanted to play varsity as a freshman," Kenneth Johnson, a Chaparral High School freshman running...
KILLEEN, TX
Daily Athenaeum

Day and Night Milk Shake

Luke Morgan is the opinion editor at the Daily Athenaeum. He is a junior English major from Charleston, WV. The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

PHOTOS | International Street Fest showcases global culture in Morgantown

Dozens of community members gathered Saturday for the return of the annual International Street Festival on High Street. Musicians played and people danced as a variety of WVU’s international student organizations sold food traditional to their respective cultures. The festival, sponsored by WVU’s Office of Global Affairs, also marked...
MORGANTOWN, WV
everythinglubbock.com

Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo began it’s 2022 run on Thursday and many were happy to be back. Melinda Adams, the Senior Manager of Marketing and Sponsorships for the fair, said they have seen some changes in the past few years but were glad to be continuing strong.
WACO, TX
Daily Athenaeum

WVU kicks off annual Diversity Week celebration

West Virginia University’s annual Diversity Week kicked off Sunday with a lineup of more than 30 in-person and virtual events celebrating the different identities and experiences of the campus community. “We think about diversity all year long. It is a mission for the University. We embrace diversity, and we...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU vs.Texas 2022

Trenton Straight is the editor-in-chief of The Daily Athenaeum. He is a senior journalism student minoring in English from Charleston, West Virginia. The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas

As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13

Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Iron man coming means some road closures

Waco, Tx (Fox44) – Ironman and Ironman 70.3 are coming back to Waco on October 15th & 16th with two triathlon races. Athletes from all over the country will journey down the Brazos River and travel through the Texas countryside of rural Waco. Because of the extensive journey, these athletes will be taking, there will be impacts on traffic along certain roadways.
WACO, TX

