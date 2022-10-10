Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
MedicalXpress
Statin use not justified for healthy people with high cholesterol, researcher claims
About 40 million adults in the United States regularly take statins to lower their cholesterol levels and reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke, according to American Heart Association data from 2020. However, many of them don't stand to benefit from these drugs based on new research from David...
EverydayHealth.com
Many Older Adults Are Not Getting Prescribed the Blood Pressure Treatment They Need
More than 7 in 10 older adults in the United States who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure don’t get it, according to a new Harvard study. The findings, published on September 16, 2022, in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, suggest that millions of people are being undertreated, putting them at increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
rsvplive.ie
The signs and symptoms of osteopenia - which can turn into osteoporosis
Most of us know about the dangers of developing osteoporosis as you get older, but have you heard of osteopenia? Osteopenia is the midpoint between healthy bones and osteoporosis when your bones are weaker than they should be but not so weak that they break easily. Your body begins to...
Healthline
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Achieves Blood Sugar and Weight Loss Targets Faster
Researchers say a newly approved drug for type 2 diabetes performed well in a new study. They say the medication tirzepatide achieved weight loss and blood sugar control goals more quickly than other treatments. Experts say that in addition to medication, type 2 diabetes can be managed through diet and...
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Life Expectancy
If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, you may wonder how the disease will affect your life expectancy. While type 2 diabetes can impact your life expectancy, effectively managing the condition can help you avoid serious health problems. Understanding the risk factors that affect survival can help you take action to reduce these risks.
labroots.com
CBD for Treating Estrogen Deficiency in Postmenopausal Women
Despite many of the stigmas it carries, cannabis and its various compounds have been explored for a variety of health and medical uses, with positive outcomes. Cannabidoiol (CBD), a non-intoxicating component of hemp and certain types of medical marijuana, has regularly been used in the treatment and management of many physical conditions, such as pain, inflammation, and more. It’s also been used in the treatment of mood disorders, like depression and anxiety.
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
healio.com
Risks for heart disease, disability, death higher with younger age at diabetes diagnosis
The risk for heart disease, stroke, disability and mortality among adults with diabetes is higher for those diagnosed at age 50 to 59 years than those diagnosed at age 70 years or older, according to study findings. In an analysis of data from adults aged 50 years and older participating...
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
verywellhealth.com
Can Nerve Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes isn't the only problem that can develop as a result of high blood sugar. Over time, excessive amounts of glucose (sugar) and fats in your blood can lead to many complications, including painful nerve damage. Nerve pain that comes along with a diagnosis of diabetes is referred to as...
MedicalXpress
Discovery about how the body regulates blood pressure could lead to new treatments for hypertension
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have identified a key contributor to high blood pressure that could lead to new treatments for a condition that affects almost half of American adults. The discovery from UVA's Swapnil Sonkusare and colleagues breaks new ground in our understanding of how the body...
MedicalXpress
Hormone therapy may help prevent shoulder pain and loss of motion in menopausal women
Women aged 40 to 60 years are most affected by adhesive capsulitis, a painful orthopedic disorder characterized by sudden shoulder pain and loss of range of motion. There has been limited research around the disorder's predilection for perimenopausal women, but a new study found that hormone therapy may protect against it. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
hippocraticpost.com
Joint pain: Symptom of Menopause
Hot flushes, night sweats, loss of libido and low mood are all commonly recognised menopausal symptoms, yet joint pain affects as many as 40% of all menopausal women and joint stiffness is the most common contributor to impairment of quality of life and work in women of a menopausal age.
EatingWell
No-Sugar Weight-Loss Meal Plan
While we certainly believe that sugar and desserts have a role in a balanced and healthy diet, the reality is that most of us eat way more added sugars than we realize. The average American eats 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar every day, per the CDC. That's far more than the American Heart Association's recommended max of 6 teaspoons for women and 9 for men. Though we certainly don't think added sugars need to be avoided forever, it can be helpful to take a closer look at where added sugars are coming into our diets and how that can potentially interfere with weight loss goals, per the CDC.
healio.com
Girls with type 1 diabetes lose trabecular bone volume
Adolescent girls with type 1 diabetes lost trabecular volumetric bone mineral density over 1 year compared with gains for girls without diabetes, with greater loss at higher HbA1c levels, according to a speaker. “Childhood and adolescence are critical periods when rapid growth takes place and marked changes occur in bone...
boxrox.com
How to Fix Shoulder Pain and Impingement (FOREVER)
Learn how to fix shoulder pain and impingement with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you have shoulder pain when you lift weights or simply lift your arms up over your head, then you’ll want to watch this video. Here I’m going to show you how to fix shoulder pain and impingement forever by attacking the issue at the root cause and giving you the right rotator cuff exercises and progressions to do to get this to go away once and for all.”
