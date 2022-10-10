ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia

One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
WEIGHT LOSS
EverydayHealth.com

Many Older Adults Are Not Getting Prescribed the Blood Pressure Treatment They Need

More than 7 in 10 older adults in the United States who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure don’t get it, according to a new Harvard study. The findings, published on September 16, 2022, in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, suggest that millions of people are being undertreated, putting them at increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice

Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerobic Exercise#Multiple Sclerosis#Cognitive Decline#Diseases#General Health#The Kessler Foundation#The Journal Of Neurology#Healthcare Executive
verywellhealth.com

Type 2 Diabetes Life Expectancy

If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, you may wonder how the disease will affect your life expectancy. While type 2 diabetes can impact your life expectancy, effectively managing the condition can help you avoid serious health problems. Understanding the risk factors that affect survival can help you take action to reduce these risks.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
labroots.com

CBD for Treating Estrogen Deficiency in Postmenopausal Women

Despite many of the stigmas it carries, cannabis and its various compounds have been explored for a variety of health and medical uses, with positive outcomes. Cannabidoiol (CBD), a non-intoxicating component of hemp and certain types of medical marijuana, has regularly been used in the treatment and management of many physical conditions, such as pain, inflammation, and more. It’s also been used in the treatment of mood disorders, like depression and anxiety.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
labroots.com

Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Melatonin and Osteoporosis

Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
msn.com

How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis

When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
WEIGHT LOSS
healio.com

More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea

More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Can Nerve Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?

Diabetes isn't the only problem that can develop as a result of high blood sugar. Over time, excessive amounts of glucose (sugar) and fats in your blood can lead to many complications, including painful nerve damage. Nerve pain that comes along with a diagnosis of diabetes is referred to as...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Hormone therapy may help prevent shoulder pain and loss of motion in menopausal women

Women aged 40 to 60 years are most affected by adhesive capsulitis, a painful orthopedic disorder characterized by sudden shoulder pain and loss of range of motion. There has been limited research around the disorder's predilection for perimenopausal women, but a new study found that hormone therapy may protect against it. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
hippocraticpost.com

Joint pain: Symptom of Menopause

Hot flushes, night sweats, loss of libido and low mood are all commonly recognised menopausal symptoms, yet joint pain affects as many as 40% of all menopausal women and joint stiffness is the most common contributor to impairment of quality of life and work in women of a menopausal age.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EatingWell

No-Sugar Weight-Loss Meal Plan

While we certainly believe that sugar and desserts have a role in a balanced and healthy diet, the reality is that most of us eat way more added sugars than we realize. The average American eats 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar every day, per the CDC. That's far more than the American Heart Association's recommended max of 6 teaspoons for women and 9 for men. Though we certainly don't think added sugars need to be avoided forever, it can be helpful to take a closer look at where added sugars are coming into our diets and how that can potentially interfere with weight loss goals, per the CDC.
DIETS
healio.com

Girls with type 1 diabetes lose trabecular bone volume

Adolescent girls with type 1 diabetes lost trabecular volumetric bone mineral density over 1 year compared with gains for girls without diabetes, with greater loss at higher HbA1c levels, according to a speaker. “Childhood and adolescence are critical periods when rapid growth takes place and marked changes occur in bone...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
boxrox.com

How to Fix Shoulder Pain and Impingement (FOREVER)

Learn how to fix shoulder pain and impingement with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you have shoulder pain when you lift weights or simply lift your arms up over your head, then you’ll want to watch this video. Here I’m going to show you how to fix shoulder pain and impingement forever by attacking the issue at the root cause and giving you the right rotator cuff exercises and progressions to do to get this to go away once and for all.”
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy