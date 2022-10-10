While we certainly believe that sugar and desserts have a role in a balanced and healthy diet, the reality is that most of us eat way more added sugars than we realize. The average American eats 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar every day, per the CDC. That's far more than the American Heart Association's recommended max of 6 teaspoons for women and 9 for men. Though we certainly don't think added sugars need to be avoided forever, it can be helpful to take a closer look at where added sugars are coming into our diets and how that can potentially interfere with weight loss goals, per the CDC.

DIETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO