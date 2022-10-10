ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

School threat consequences

Lafayette, La(KADN)- Lafayette High, Northside High, and Paul Breaux Middle have all recently had students arrested and charged with terrorizing. Lafayette District Attorney Don Landry says the threats are never taken lightly as officers try to rush to the schools quickly. "They are putting a lot of people's lives, not only those responding but those people that are out in the community. Speed that may be involved to get to the scene of one of these communications."
