kadn.com
School threat consequences
Lafayette, La(KADN)- Lafayette High, Northside High, and Paul Breaux Middle have all recently had students arrested and charged with terrorizing. Lafayette District Attorney Don Landry says the threats are never taken lightly as officers try to rush to the schools quickly. "They are putting a lot of people's lives, not only those responding but those people that are out in the community. Speed that may be involved to get to the scene of one of these communications."
Acadiana High School is Under Shelter-in-Place
It's a new week and we already have another school under shelter-in-place lockdown. KLFY-TV reports that on Monday morning a note was found on the campus of the high school that threatened the safety of those there. Therefore, all students and staff were put under the shelter-in-place lockdown. We should...
Bullets Found on School Bus Forced School to Go Under Lockdown
We now know why Acadiana High went under lockdown Tuesday morning. KLFY-TV 10 reports that four small caliber bullets were found on a school bus Tuesday morning and when the bus driver reported the finding, the school was put under lockdown. Scott Police and The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded...
District Attorney Don Landry discusses consequences of school social media threats
Consequences for those making social media threats,
Acadiana High School on Lockdown Tuesday Morning [UPDATED]
Acadiana High School is under lockdown again. A number of parents are reporting on social media that Acadiana High is under lockdown and some say that their kids are hiding and are under their desks. KLFY reports, “Individuals will not be able to enter or leave campus,” the message reads....
theadvocate.com
Bus driver finds four bullets on school bus seat, which leads to Acadiana High lockdown
Acadiana High School was placed on lockdown for three hours Tuesday morning, after a bus driver found four bullets to a small-caliber gun on a seat after dropping students off, according to authorities. Between Scott Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, more than 20 members of law enforcement...
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
Lafayette Sheriff: Woman found dead in shed, no foul play suspected
Woman found dead in shed, no foul play suspected
No, the Police Department is Not Calling You Asking for Money
The scam has been run in our area before and according to officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office, the scammers are at it again. If someone calls you saying they are a police officer and you have a warrant out for your arrest, you want to know that someone who demands money from you is not a real police officer.
Skeletal remains identified as missing Acadia Parish man
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that the skeletal remains of a missing Acadia Parish man have been identified.
Son of Former NFL Player Comes Forward as Driver in Fatal Baton Rouge Pedestrian Hit-and-Run
The driver of an SUV wanted for the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road has turned himself in to police. Walter Andrew Brister IV has bonded out of East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His bond was reportedly set at $10,000 after he was accused in the fatal hit and run on Saturday night (Oct. 8) that claimed the life of 44-year-old Jude Jarreau.
Church Point Police Chief: Toilet Papering and Egging "No Longer…Fun Prank(s)," Warns of Arrests
Toilet-papering and egging houses have been done by students to each other during Homecoming and other times of the school year for as long as we can all remember. But one local police chief has said he has enough of it!
Human remains located in September identified as missing Rayne man
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office have released the identity of human remains discovered by a hunter in September.
theadvocate.com
Two years after Moore Park shooting that left two dead, charges dropped: ADA explains 'hard decision'
Charges have been dropped against two defendants in a 2020 double homicide at Moore Park after the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office determined the shooting qualified as a justified homicide for self-defense. The shooting happened during an after-hours party attended by hundreds following a University of Louisiana at Lafayette...
Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish
Authorities in Acadia Parish need your help trying to catch a suspect wanted for allegedly intimidating the victim into overpaying for work in her driveway.
Eunice man extradited from California after being arrested for shooting a 14-year-old
A Eunice man was arrested in California in connection to a shooting back in early May.
kadn.com
Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects
Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects. An update to a story we brought you exclusively on News15 - the Opelousas Police Department is celebrating a big “win” after confiscating multiple firearms that could be linked to past shootings. News15’s Gabrielle Riles rode along with police...
Cool Schools: Anderson Middle School
Today's Cool School is Anderson Middle School in New Iberia. Mrs. Louviere's eighth grade Louisiana History Class were archaeologists for the day.
calcasieu.info
Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8
Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8. Louisiana – On October 8, 2022, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police stated that LSP I was notified of a pedestrian-involved crash on the 900 block of Westend Drive in New Iberia. A 5-year-old female from New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
stmarynow.com
Three more juveniles arrested on fighting or battery charges
St. Mary deputies, who arrested four juveniles last week on fighting or battery charges, reported on Monday that they detained three more juveniles on those charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff's Office responded to 91 complaints and made these arrests:. --Juvenile male,...
