Louisiana State

MyArkLaMiss

Senator John Kennedy’s ad, ‘The next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead,’ garners attention

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Senator John Kennedy ushered in the weekend with the release of a new political campaign ad that’s garnering quite a bit of attention. The 30-second spot, which appeared on the 70-year-old Republican Senator’s social media platforms this past Friday (September 30), includes the following language: Violent crime is surging […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish's COVID cases fall 31.9%; Louisiana cases plummet 26.3%

Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,059 new cases. That's down 26.3% from the previous week's tally of 2,795 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 47th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
LOUISIANA STATE
