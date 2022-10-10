Read full article on original website
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Senator John Kennedy ushered in the weekend with the release of a new political campaign ad that’s garnering quite a bit of attention. The 30-second spot, which appeared on the 70-year-old Republican Senator’s social media platforms this past Friday (September 30), includes the following language: Violent crime is surging […]
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Democratic challenger to U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a Louisiana congressional race released a campaign ad on social media that includes video of her giving birth. Katie Darling said she was seven months pregnant when she decided to join the race...
There has been speculation for quite some time that current Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will run for governor in 2023. There were many conservatives that wanted him to do so three years ago and challenge incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards. The two have battled each other in court since they each were elected to their respective positions.
Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,059 new cases. That's down 26.3% from the previous week's tally of 2,795 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 47th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Most House Republicans voted for Trump-backed election challenges after a violent riot. Less than 2 percent of broadcast TV spending this cycle has focused on it.
Thursday’s hearing, billed as a “closing argument,” is expected to be the select panel’s last before the midterm elections.
