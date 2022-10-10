ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Patriots force Lions on the wrong side of history

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New England Patriots made some history against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, as the defense played at a high level. They forced the Lions to go 0-for-6 on fourth-down conversions, which is the most unsuccessful number of attempts without a conversion.

The defense played at a high level for most of the game, and that included those fourth-down situations. They managed to force two turnovers as well and hold Detroit to 4-of-12 efficiency on third down. It was all part of an effort that saw the Patriots record their first defensive shutout since November 19 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots managed to hold Lions quarterback Jared Goff to 19 completions and only 229 yards through the air.

New England will look to continue their strong defensive effort against the Cleveland Browns next Sunday. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET in Cleveland.

Atlanta, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots Force Lions#The New England Patriots#The Detroit Lions#The Atlanta Falcons
