Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)
Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia
In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
PETS・
507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being
In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some scientists claim that the first humans may not have evolved from Africa after all
Reconstruction of an early humanCredit: Mauricio Antón; CC-BY-3.0 Scientists have always claimed that the first humans emerged in Africa 2 million years ago before the advent of modern humans. This means that pre-humans developed in Africa.
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history
This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
Discovery of ultra rare diamond suggests Earth’s mantle has oceans’ worth of water hidden inside
Earth’s inner layers are home to a water-saturated environment, according to a new study that assessed minerals trapped inside a rare gem diamond originating from a depth of about 660km underground.The study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, sheds more light on the Earth’s deep water cycle. Earth is known as a water planet as the oceans make up over 70 per cent of its surface, and while studies have suggested that the inner layers of the mantle could be home to vast quantities of water, evidence that it actually does has been scarce.In a process known...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Creepiest things AI has predicted – from the apocalypse to last selfie on Earth
ARTIFICIAL intelligence programs have been used to forecast disasters in humanity's future. If you've ever wondered what the apocalypse would look like in the United States, artificial intelligence has been asked to predict it. Popular TikTok accounts like "Robot Overloards" have been asking AI to predict futuristic events, including the...
Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country
The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur. The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
True impact of detonating all nuclear bombs on Earth at the same time revealed
EXPERTS have revealed what would happen if all the nuclear weapons on our planet were detonated at the same time. A YouTube account by the handle of 'Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell' shared a video discussing the impact of nuclear weapons. Specifically, the content creator detailed what would happen in...
A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange
Nobody knows what the exact species of shark is - yet.
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
IFLScience
The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt
In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
Ancient coin holds clue to mysterious star explosion event that was ‘covered up’, scientists claim
A STRANGE celestial event documented all around the world in the year 1054 went unmentioned in European records - and scholars think a gold coin explains why. A supernova was visible in the night sky for almost two years from July 4, 1054, to the last recorded sighting on April 6, 1056.
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
natureworldnews.com
New Found Fossil in Australia Could be the World's Largest Bird Species to Ever Walked the Earth
The world's largest bird species to ever roam the Earth could have been found already following the discovery of a new fossil in Australia. The fossil contains unique remains of the ancient bird's pair of legs during an excavation site in Central Australia, holding potential remains could still be in the area waiting to be unearthed.
Mind-blowing images reveal ancient treasures inside ‘extremely rare’ Egyptian burial cave found in Israel
ARCHEOLOGISTS have unearthed a burial cave near Tel Aviv that went undisturbed for more than 3,000 years. In addition to a well-preserved skeleton found within, researchers also uncovered pottery, bronze work, and weapons from the cave. The cave dates to the 13th century BC, which corresponds to the rule of...
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
Comments / 9