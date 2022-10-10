Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a interior designer and there are eight things in your living room that you should get rid off
WORRIED about your home looking cluttered? Well, there are ways this can be avoided. Speaking to Insider, interior designer Paynter Rhed has revealed the ten items you may want to consider removing from your living room, to give the space a less cluttered look. Book/DVD collections. Paynter says that shelves...
My Dollar Tree side hustle can easily earn you $1,000 per month – it’s very low risk but look for the ‘brands’
A TIKTOKER has shared a secret to earning money on the side with a low-risk side hustle that can easily make you $1,000 a month. Obinna is an online content creator who uses his social media accounts to document his "pursuit of financial freedom", according to his Instagram bio. More...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178
During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
The best pillows in 2022
We tested a dozen pillows, including down, down alternative, memory foam and latex varieties, to find the best pillows to help you get a good night's sleep without neck pain or back pain, whether you are a side sleeper, and back sleeper, or a stomach sleeper .
IN THIS ARTICLE
12 Household Items You Should Replace Regularly and How Much They Cost
While it's fairly evident when you should replace household items like your toothbrush or your kitchen sponge, the replacement times for other items in your home may not be as clear. Explore: Your...
I easily make $5,000 with my online side hustle – it’s all about the ‘high ticket’
IF you’re a beginner to side hustles, there’s one way you can easily make $5,000 with no prior skills or knowledge and it's all about the "high ticket." These are the words coming from TikToker AffiliateTok101, who said affiliate marketing can earn you an income between $5,000 to $10,000.
Digital Trends
Today’s Best Deals: Get a 70-inch TV for $450, a Chromebook for $98
October Prime Day, officially called the Amazon Early Access Sale, has stirred up online shopping activity with a second round of Prime Day deals this year, pushing rival retailers like Walmart and Dell to counter with their Walmart Rollback Sale and Dell Prime Day sale, respectively. Amazon’s event won’t start until tomorrow, October 11, but you can already start your shopping by taking a look at the wide range of offers across all the popular retailers. To show you what kind of bargain prices you’ll encounter, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals that are available right now.
Bose Solo 5 soundbar gets tasty discount in the 48-hour Amazon sale
You can save a tidy £50 on the Bose Solo 5 soundbar in the Early Access Prime Day sales.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon sale starts early: these Blink security cameras are under half price!
Keep an eye on your property and loved ones - with Cyber Monday security camera options starting at just $19.99!
Samsung Galaxy Watch owners just got a useful free Tizen upgrade
Software update brings new watch faces and more to the Tizen smartwatch
Autoblog
Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
How to Fold a Fitted Sheet Without Going Crazy
Of all the items stored in a linen closet that require basic folding savvy, knowing how to fold a fitted sheet likely ranks among the hardest. That’s because towels and top sheets for every mattress size have one important thing in common: a flat surface. Fitted sheets, on the other hand, have rounded, bunched elastic corners that make the prospect of folding them seem like an exercise in futility. One false move and you’ve got a wadded mess that looks more like a bundle of fabric than bed sheets. You know you need a folding lesson when putting away a duvet cover seems easier.
makeuseof.com
The Best Smart Fireplaces to Keep You Warm This Winter
Smart fireplaces are a great way to add both style and warmth to your home this winter. They offer a fun, interactive, and visually impressive element to any home and will light up your living area. Smart features make controlling your heating and display easy and convenient from the luxury...
Does Thread Count Really Matter With Your Sheets?
Shopping for new sheets tends to be a mind-boggling, overwhelming experience. Prices can range from $15 to $200 or more per set, depending on the quality (via U.S. News). And quality isn't so easy to determine when the packaging is loaded with buzzwords like cooling, thread count, and cotton blend. Once you decide on the type of fabric and its knit or weave style, you're still faced with the question of thread count. What does that even mean anyway?
Best pillows: 10 fluffy and supportive options for a transformative sleep
Choosing the best pillow isn't a one-size-fits-all exercise. Our guide talks you through the best options for improved sleep quality.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Simple Dice Roller App Using Windows Forms
Windows Forms is a great tool that you can use to visually create desktop applications. You can do this by clicking and dragging UI elements onto the canvas, and adding events and code for the overall functionality. If you are new to Windows Forms, it can be useful to create...
ETOnline.com
The Best Deals Under $50 from Amazon's October Prime Day: Save on Clothing, Tech, Beauty and Home
Amazon's second Prime Day of the year is finally here, and we can't wait to start saving. With thousands of early Black Friday deals to choose from, it's near-impossible to know what items are worth the investment and which ones aren't. That's why we’ve scoured all the October Prime Day deals and gathered the ones actually worth shopping during the massive savings event.
notebookcheck.net
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes
In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
Digital Trends
This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale
Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
makeuseof.com
How to Customize Your Folder and Library Templates to Suit Your Needs on Windows 10 and 11
You probably create many folders on your PC to store and organize files. Or maybe you also use Libraries to access content and media from various drives. Usually, Windows File Explorer automatically sets the folder template based on the files in the folders. However, you can choose to customize the view of your folders and libraries to suit your needs and preferences. Read on to explore how.
Comments / 0