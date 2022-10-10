Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
St. Clair boys finish third, girls fourth at Orchard Farm
While harvest season is arriving, the St. Clair cross country Bulldogs were looking to plant the seeds late in the season to grow into postseason success. St. Clair claimed third place in the Orchard Farm Invitational varsity boys race with 113 points and fourth in the varsity girls event with 130 points Thursday.
Washington Missourian
Softball Lady Knights win twice at Rolla Tournament
Finishing out the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights went 2-4 in the two-day Rolla Softball Tournament Friday and Saturday. Playing in the three-team Bronze Bracket, Borgia closed out action Saturday by beating Belle, 5-3, after losing to Cor Jesu Academy, 7-6.
Washington Missourian
St. Clair falls to Cuba in home softball finale
The Cuba softball Lady Wildcats left with a win in St. Clair’s regular season finale. The host Lady Bulldogs (0-20) fell to Cuba (9-15) Thursday, 22-7, in the final home game of the year.
Washington Missourian
Borgia runs in AAA meet
Fielding full varsity teams for the first time this year, the St. Francis Borgia squad competed Friday in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Cross Country Meet at Jefferson Barracks. “Out of 11 total runners, we had seven runners who hit a PR at the race,” Borgia Head Coach Andy Gross said....
Washington Missourian
Wildcats unleash scoring barrage to sink Soccer Jays
Things could not have started any better for the Union boys soccer Wildcats Wednesday. Opening the festivities with two goals in the first four minutes, and three in the first 10, Union (8-5) rolled to a 7-2 victory at Stierberger Stadium over district opponent Washington (4-9).
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays outdual Borgia in golf play
While it was an afternoon honoring the seniors, a pair of Washington girls golf underclassmen stole the spotlight Wednesday at Franklin County Country Club. Washington captured the dual meet over St. Francis Borgia, 176-205, with junior Molly Buschmann and sophomore Ella Martin sharing medalist honors with rounds of 40.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays blank Warrenton to close regular season
The Washington softball Lady Jays got in one final shutout of the regular season. Washington (29-3) wrapped the regular schedule Wednesday with a 2-0 victory on the road at Warrenton (12-8).
semoball.com
Football: Confluence Prep Academy at Jackson
Due to repeated injuries, Confluence Prep Academy was forced to forfeit the game to Jackson on Friday. (Megan Burke ~ Southeast Missourian)
Washington Missourian
Borgia holds off Incarnate Word
Celia Gildehaus struck out 14 batters Thursday afternoon to help the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights to a 4-1 win over Incarnate Word Academy in Washington. “Celia pitched very well and our defense made the plays they needed to,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “I was happy to see our girls get a lead early and build on it.”
thekirkwoodcall.com
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
mymoinfo.com
Washington County Company Wins Regional Logger of the Year Award
(Mineral Point) A logging company, located in Washington County is the recipient of prestigious award from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Jarvis Timber Company in Mineral Point is the winner of the 2022 M.D.C. Regional Logger of the Year award. Owner Shannon Jarvis says his company was given the honor...
myleaderpaper.com
Tune in: County family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ game show
The Waites family of Festus will have their 15 minutes (and more) of fame when an upcoming episode of the “Family Feud” TV game show airs. Bryan and Stephanie Waites and three of their five children traveled to Atlanta in May to tape an appearance on the show. The results are under wraps until the episode airs, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on KDNL (Channel 30).
