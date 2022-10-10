Read full article on original website
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis' climate change policy is under scrutiny after Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has touted a record amount of spending to help his state prepare for the effects of climate change. But his policy on that front is coming under scrutiny by many residents still reeling from Hurricane Ian. Amy Green of WMFE in Orlando reports. AMY GREEN, BYLINE:...
Headlines: Tribes support Hofmeister, Medicaid on the ballot & Toby Keith award
Hofmeister officially wins support from state’s largest tribes. (Tulsa World) Tribes deny “dark money” ads against Governor Stitt. (NewsOK) The future of Medicaid in Oklahoma hangs on the gubernatorial ballot. (KOSU) As election nears, more poll workers are needed. (Oklahoma Watch) High court lets “Indian” definition stand....
The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot
SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
'I felt very afraid,' recounts poll worker describing hostile voters at primary election
Many remember Shaye Moss and mother Ruby Freeman, two poll workers in Georgia falsely accused of election fraud. They testified at the Jan. 6 Committee hearings about the abuse they endured. By one estimate, about a third of poll workers have quit since 2020, leading to a national shortage as...
Oklahoma's five largest tribes set to endorse Joy Hofmeister for Governor
Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma will officially endorse Democratic candidate for Governor Joy Hofmeister on Tuesday. The leaders from the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and commitment to work with the 39 federally recognized tribes in Oklahoma as reasons for the endorsement.
Oklahoma tribal leaders give Joy Hofmeister historic endorsement
This is the first time tribal leaders in the state have jointly gone on record to endorse a candidate running for public office. And it comes at a time where Hofmeister appears to be pulling closer in the polls as election day looms on Nov. 8. Seminole Nation Chief Lewis...
Headlines: Hofmeister endorsement, voter registration deadline & OKC haunted houses
Oklahoma’s five largest tribes plan to endorse Joy Hofmeister. (KOSU) Stitt defends outsourcing of Medicaid. (NewsOK) Oklahoma lawmakers will let Stitt’s vetoes stand. (NewsOK) Lawmakers honor Tulsa Day Center for work with homeless. (Tulsa World) Deadline to register to vote is coming this Friday. (NewsOK) Cushing is competing...
Headlines: Gubernatorial polls, Indigenous Peoples Day & OKC’s Northeast High
Polls offer differing views of the gubernatorial race. (KOSU) Attorney General blasts doctors opposed to state’s anti-abortion laws. (NewsOK) State sees record number of female candidates. (NewsOK) Friday is the deadline for voter registration. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt plans to address State Suppliers Expo. (Journal Record) Oklahomans celebrate Indigenous...
Polls offer a different picture of Oklahoma's race for Governor
With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
New VAWA provisions mean more violent crimes against Native women can be prosecuted in tribal court
Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act (VAWA), a law that protects thousands of women from domestic violence and abuse. The law is especially important for Indigenous women, who have some of the highest rates of domestic violence in the nation. Last summer's Supreme...
Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 10-14: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Ragland is from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at thebandragland.com. Tuesday, October 11. Breakup is a duo from Oklahoma. Find more of their music at instagram.com/itsbreakup. Wednesday, October 12.
