Florida State

Headlines: Tribes support Hofmeister, Medicaid on the ballot & Toby Keith award

Hofmeister officially wins support from state’s largest tribes. (Tulsa World) Tribes deny “dark money” ads against Governor Stitt. (NewsOK) The future of Medicaid in Oklahoma hangs on the gubernatorial ballot. (KOSU) As election nears, more poll workers are needed. (Oklahoma Watch) High court lets “Indian” definition stand....
OKLAHOMA STATE
The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot

SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma's five largest tribes set to endorse Joy Hofmeister for Governor

Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma will officially endorse Democratic candidate for Governor Joy Hofmeister on Tuesday. The leaders from the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and commitment to work with the 39 federally recognized tribes in Oklahoma as reasons for the endorsement.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Headlines: Gubernatorial polls, Indigenous Peoples Day & OKC’s Northeast High

Polls offer differing views of the gubernatorial race. (KOSU) Attorney General blasts doctors opposed to state’s anti-abortion laws. (NewsOK) State sees record number of female candidates. (NewsOK) Friday is the deadline for voter registration. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt plans to address State Suppliers Expo. (Journal Record) Oklahomans celebrate Indigenous...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Polls offer a different picture of Oklahoma's race for Governor

With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 10-14: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Ragland is from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at thebandragland.com. Tuesday, October 11. Breakup is a duo from Oklahoma. Find more of their music at instagram.com/itsbreakup. Wednesday, October 12.
OKLAHOMA STATE

