Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ultimate Unexplained

Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Bob Wills
News On 6

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district

NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
NORMAN, OK
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Concert#Texas Playboys
kosu.org

Headlines: Gubernatorial polls, Indigenous Peoples Day & OKC’s Northeast High

Polls offer differing views of the gubernatorial race. (KOSU) Attorney General blasts doctors opposed to state’s anti-abortion laws. (NewsOK) State sees record number of female candidates. (NewsOK) Friday is the deadline for voter registration. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt plans to address State Suppliers Expo. (Journal Record) Oklahomans celebrate Indigenous...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
readfrontier.org

Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor

Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
pistolsfiringblog.com

Wilson Chevrolet Gives Daton Fix Truck as Part of NIL Deal

OSU wrestling star Daton Fix announced on Friday via his Instagram that he received a new truck from Wilson Chevrolet in Stillwater as a part of a NIL deal with the company. The truck is a 2022 Harley Davidson Edition GMC Sierra, which online runs anywhere from $60,000-70,000 depending on features and options.
STILLWATER, OK
405magazine.com

10 Northeast Side Restaurants You Need to Try Now

Soul food, Tex-Mex, barbecue and Caribbean food in NEOKC. Recent developments — including a James Beard Award — have brought Oklahoma City’s northeast side into larger conversations about food, culture, access and justice. The truth is NEOKC has been churning out great food for decades, but most people who didn’t live there didn’t take the time to pop over for Southern cooking, soul food, barbecue, Bobo’s or any of the other diverse options available for those who knew what to look for. The area is developing rapidly though, and there are new things to try and old favorites to cherish. Here are 10 NEOKC Restaurants to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ocolly.com

Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family

Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
STILLWATER, OK

