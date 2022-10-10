Read full article on original website
Red Earth Fallfest to feature parade, dancers, drums, art
The second annual Red Earth Fallfest will kick off in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Oct. 15th with a parade, youth pow wow, dance contests and more.
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
KFOR
‘Taste of the Philippines’ event brings traditional flavors to OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A unique event that will have your taste buds bursting with flavor is coming to Oklahoma City. The Philippine American Civic Organization of Oklahoma is hosting the Taste of the Philippines event for the first time in two years. The event will be held on...
The numbers are in! State Fair’s economic impact in OKC
If you went to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair this year, perhaps to ride rides, or to eat some fancy food concoction, you were one of about 900,000 people to walk the midway!
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
kosu.org
Headlines: Hofmeister endorsement, voter registration deadline & OKC haunted houses
Oklahoma’s five largest tribes plan to endorse Joy Hofmeister. (KOSU) Stitt defends outsourcing of Medicaid. (NewsOK) Oklahoma lawmakers will let Stitt’s vetoes stand. (NewsOK) Lawmakers honor Tulsa Day Center for work with homeless. (Tulsa World) Deadline to register to vote is coming this Friday. (NewsOK) Cushing is competing...
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
News On 6
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week
Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
Dog who was abandoned in OKC becomes Internet sensation
An Oklahoma City dog who was left abandoned is now winning hearts across the nation.
KOCO
Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district
NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
Photos: Adorable dogs in search of loving homes in OKC
Officials at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are seeking loving homes for dozens of adoptable dogs and cats.
kosu.org
Headlines: Gubernatorial polls, Indigenous Peoples Day & OKC’s Northeast High
Polls offer differing views of the gubernatorial race. (KOSU) Attorney General blasts doctors opposed to state’s anti-abortion laws. (NewsOK) State sees record number of female candidates. (NewsOK) Friday is the deadline for voter registration. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt plans to address State Suppliers Expo. (Journal Record) Oklahomans celebrate Indigenous...
readfrontier.org
Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor
Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
KTUL
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Wilson Chevrolet Gives Daton Fix Truck as Part of NIL Deal
OSU wrestling star Daton Fix announced on Friday via his Instagram that he received a new truck from Wilson Chevrolet in Stillwater as a part of a NIL deal with the company. The truck is a 2022 Harley Davidson Edition GMC Sierra, which online runs anywhere from $60,000-70,000 depending on features and options.
405magazine.com
10 Northeast Side Restaurants You Need to Try Now
Soul food, Tex-Mex, barbecue and Caribbean food in NEOKC. Recent developments — including a James Beard Award — have brought Oklahoma City’s northeast side into larger conversations about food, culture, access and justice. The truth is NEOKC has been churning out great food for decades, but most people who didn’t live there didn’t take the time to pop over for Southern cooking, soul food, barbecue, Bobo’s or any of the other diverse options available for those who knew what to look for. The area is developing rapidly though, and there are new things to try and old favorites to cherish. Here are 10 NEOKC Restaurants to Try Now.
Pumpkin the mini horse is celebrating her 1st birthday as owners ask for help
Pumpkin the mini horse is not only celebrating her first birthday, her owners are also asking for help.
ocolly.com
Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family
Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
