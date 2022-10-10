Read full article on original website
Related
What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations
Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 12
Missouri organizations take opposing stances on recreational marijuana legalization. The last day to register to vote in Missouri's midterm election is Wednesday, and multiple organizations in the state have taken public stances leading up to this vote about Amendment 3 in particular. A majority "yes" vote on Amendment 3 means...
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
While Missouri Amendment 3’s passage may legalize recreational marijuana, the immediate impact on Missouri employers remains to be seen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled
Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash involving at least one bus.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri State Fair A Big Success
(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
KOMU
Columbia police investigate shooting in northeast Columbia; urge public to avoid area
COLUMBIA − Law enforcement is urging the public to avoid Kelsey Drive and Shamrock Drive in northeast Columbia as they investigate a shooting. Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Iconic Missouri Route 66 motel going up for sale
CUBA, Mo. — An iconic piece of Missouri Route 66 history is going up for sale. Owner and proprietor of the Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba, Missouri, Connie Echols, has announced that she will be selling the historic motel and plans to retire, according to the Route 66 Association of Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
League of Women Voters co-hosts election forum for Boone County candidates
COLUMBIA - The League of Women Voters and Columbia Public Library co-sponsored an election forum on Wednesday night. Several community members attended in-person at the library, while others joined via Zoom. The purpose of the forum is to allow the community to hear from candidates who are running in several...
KYTV
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
KOMU
Gov. Parson proclaims Oct. 30 as Weatherization Day in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, Oct. 30, as Weatherization Day in Missouri. Weatherization Day is an opportunity to highlight the impact of the Department of Natural Resources’ Weatherization Assistance Program on Missouri citizens, jobs and small businesses, according to a press release. The program...
Shots fired after argument over bicycle in St. Charles County
An investigation is underway after police say someone fired shots at another person during an argument over a bicycle in St. Charles County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your go-to comfort food? Is is a nice burger and some fries on the side? If that's what you usually go for, then this article is definitely for you, especially if you live in Missouri or travel there often. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers and also for their impeccable service, so make sure you pay them a visit if you haven't been to any of them.
939theeagle.com
Columbus Day is a federal and Missouri holiday; Boone County observes Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Most federal, Missouri and county offices are closed today in observance of Columbus Day. It celebrates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492. It’s one of the 13 Missouri state holidays. Most federal, state and county offices are closed today, except emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol and county sheriff’s departments.
KOMU
Crews respond to shots fired on Clark Lane Wednesday morning
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to two separate calls of shots fired early Wednesday morning. At approximately 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to 5014 Clark Lane on reports that two to three gunshots were fired. According to the calls, the shots were fired out of an unidentified van.
northwestmoinfo.com
2022 Missouri State Fair Attendance Released
Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced that more than 340,000 visitors attended this year’s Missouri State Fair held August 11th through the 22nd in Sedalia. The fair realized an increase in entries with 25,846. That represents an increase of 9 percent over 2021. The FFA and 4-H livestock and building entries were up over 2021. The poultry entries were up by 48 percent. Floriculture entries were higher by 72 percent over 2021.
krcgtv.com
Reopened Boone Health clinic could ease Missouri's healthcare crisis
Mexico — On Tuesday, the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico, formerly known as Noble Health, opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medicine clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office...
Comments / 0