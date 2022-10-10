Reed Jesiolowski Gains 178 All-Purpose Yards, Scores Three Touchdowns In Hartfield Academy’s 38-6 Victory Over Jackson Academy

Read full article on original website
mississippiscoreboard.com
Junction Deli Metro Jackson Player Of The Week
Clinton High has won its first three region games since high school All-American Cam Akers – now with the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL – led the Arrows to the state championship in 2016. Clinton senior running back Jakobe Calvin should get a lot the credit for...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Jackson Prep Defeats Jackson Academy 2-0 For MAIS Division I Girls Soccer State Title, Coach Jon Marcus Duncan Wins 28th Career State Championship
Jackson Prep’s Jon Marcus Duncan – the dean of MAIS soccer coaches – is back on top. Duncan won his 28th state championship as his Prep girls defeated MAIS defending state champion Jackson Academy 2-0 for the MAIS Division I title Monday night at JA in Northeast Jackson.
Vicksburg Post
Fisher adds boys basketball to coaching duties at Porter’s Chapel
Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team will try to build on a breakthrough season with a new leader. Casey Fisher, who has coached the school’s girls’ team for the past two seasons, will also take over the boys’ program this year. He’ll replace Walter Hallberg, who stepped down last week.
WLBT
Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From teammates to rivals, two former Brandon High School football players have rewritten the record books after their performances on the gridiron this past Saturday. Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers has lit up opposing defenses during his three-year tenure sporting the maroon and white. Having a...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Running Back Jakobe Calvin, Clinton Rally In Second Half, Defeat Defending MHSAA Class 6A State Champion Madison Central 38-31￼
Clinton High football coach Judd Boswell had a strong message for his team at halftime: either get on the bus or come out and play in the second half. Clinton rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit for a 38-31 victory over defending MHSAA Class 6A state champion Madison Central in a key 6A, Region 2 game in Madison.
thehornettribuneonline.com
Has Deion Sanders become the voice of SWAC
In the span of two years, Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders has won a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship, landed the No. 1 recruit in the nation in Travis Hunter, and put Jackson State under the national microscope. The future is bright in Jackson, Mississippi, but with all these accomplishments it begs the question: Has he become the voice of the SWAC?
WAPT
JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
WLBT
Coach Prime is SWAC, he’s also a blessing to Jackson, council members say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Jackson City Council agree, not only is Coach Prime SWAC, but he’s also a blessing to the capital city and to Jackson State University. Tuesday, the city council unanimously approved a resolution backing the construction of a new football stadium for the...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Brandon Alumnus And Mississippi State Junior Quarterback Will Rogers Sets SEC Passing Record For Most Career Completions￼
Tyler Peterson, who was Will Rogers’ head coach at Brandon High, wasn’t surprised the Mississippi State junior quarterback set yet another SEC passing record Saturday. Rogers set his fifth SEC passing record when he passed Aaron Murray of Georgia’s completion mark (921 from 2010-2013) and now has 946 completions after going 31 of 48 for 395 yards and three touchdowns in MSU’s 40-17 victory over Arkansas at Starkville. Murray did it in 52 games. It took Rogers only 28 games.
Deion Sanders motivates Jackson officials to push for new stadium
A sense of urgency to keep Deion Sanders has pushed the Jackson City Council to roll out a plan for new stadium. The post Deion Sanders motivates Jackson officials to push for new stadium appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Report: City Approves 'Resolution' for New Football Stadium for Jackson State
The City of Jackson's council has unanimously approved a resolution for the construction of a new stadium for the Jackson State Tigers football team.
WLBT
Things To Know for Monday, October 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of...
mississippifreepress.org
An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi
I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
Vicksburg Post
Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network
A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
WAPT
Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
WTOK-TV
Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in need of surgery is among the thousands caught in the middle of the battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Things may be getting worse for her and others. Negotiations between the insurance provider and hospital ended Friday to the disappointment of patients and the State Insurance Commissioner.
WAPT
Missing Terry teenager found safe
TERRY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert after 16-year-old Jeremy Horton was found safe. When the alert was issued Tuesday, Horton hadn't been seen since Friday. MBI said Wednesday morning that Horton had been located and is safe.
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court
Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
NOLA.com
Mississippi gets millions for flood control on the Pearl, but Louisiana downstream worries remain
A controversial flood control project near Jackson, Miss. that Louisiana officials and environmental groups have long opposed is gaining some momentum following flooding on the Pearl River in late August that exacerbated drinking water problems. Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker announced last week that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has...
