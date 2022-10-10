Read full article on original website
Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano gives injury update on Jones, potential QB battle
Here's what Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference. “This bye week has come in a good time for us just to, you know, kind of relax a little bit, get our feet back under us. I just had a meeting with our leadership group going into the second half of this season and what they’re feeling. They’re all positive. I use them a lot in regards to getting the temperature of the team and the locker room and they’ve been fantastic. But our kids had a spirited practice today and we'll get ready for that second half.”
ASU Football: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly vs Washington
You all can thank me for Saturdays win. If you didn’t see, I was wearing a shirt commemorating the 1987 Rose Bowl team that said “Onward To Victory.” And onward to victory we marched. Shout out my new Twitter friend Brad Denny for showing my shirt some love on the bird app, I think I have to wear that shirt for every game now. Let’s get into the good, bad and ugly.
Recruiting: Top Players Continue to Say… “I Committed!” (And Here’s One Headed to the Pac-12!)
The Fall in fastpitch means high school play in some states with most, however, active in club competition across the country. It’s also another very important time of year for older softballers: Recruiting Season!. If you (or someone you know) has recently decided where her college ball will be...
Former Arizona State University Sun Devil Announces New Football Training Camp
Former ASU Sun Devil, Tranell Morant, has recently announced that he is founding a new football training camp within the greater Scottsdale area to empower young players to develop fundamentals, practice among their peers, and learn important teamwork values that will assist them in their personal and professional lives. The camp is tentatively planned for students to practice essential skills through repetition and drills guided by coaches and established players.
East Valley Tribune
Legendary Longbow course sold to Gilbert group for $8.9M
Mesa’s legendary Longbow Golf Club has been sold to a Gilbert owner-operator of three other daily-fee golf courses. Daedalus Real Estate Advisors sold the 18-hole golf course at McDowell and Higley roads for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group, which said it will retain its Troon affiliation and related rewards programs. The deal included a down payment of $2,685,000 and two loans totaling just under $6.3 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona
Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake campaigns for Arizona governor
With Doug Ducey reaching his term limit, voters will elect Arizona’s next governor in November. Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake is now a Republican vying for that seat.
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
Rain in the desert! Phoenix got more rain than Seattle since July
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Move over Seattle! According to the National Weather Service, Seattle got less rain between July and October than Arizona did!. National Weather Service Seattle released a graphic comparing the total precipitation numbers among different cities across the U.S. The city with the most rainfall totals was Juneau, Alaska, coming in at almost 30 inches! Phoenix marked almost 2 inches of rain, trumping Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles! The NWS Seattle posted a full analysis on their Twitter page.
24 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona
Searching for a place to eat among the many restaurants in Scottsdale? Whether you’re planning dining in Scottsdale for a family trip, a romantic getaway, a special event, or just because, we’ve come up with a collection of choices to suit any culinary interest. Scottsdale’s next-door neighbor Phoenix...
Republican Mesa Mayor endorses Democrat Katie Hobbs in gubernatorial race
PHOENIX — It’s not often a Republican mayor has gone across the aisle to support a Democrat, but that’s exactly what Mesa’s John Giles has done in the Arizona gubernatorial race. Giles, elected mayor of Arizona’s third largest city in 2014, is backing Katie Hobbs over...
3 Arizona Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
The three breweries won medals at a beer festivals.
Raising Cane’s Announces Six-Unit Expansion Through Spring 2023
Last month, the chicken sandwich slingers celebrated their 11-year anniversary in the greater Phoenix region, with no signs of slowing down.
Cops Wrap Investigation Into LeGarrette Blount Punches, Hand Over To Prosecutors
Police have finished their investigation into the youth football game fight where LeGarrette Blount threw punches at a man ... and they've now kicked over the case to prosecutors, who will decide if the ex-NFL player will face criminal charges. A spokesperson for the Gilbert Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports...
September 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
This new spot at Christown Spectrum Mall has all your favorite Asian dishes to go or dine in. 1818 W. Montebello Ave., Phoenix, bambooasiankitchenaz.com. A popular Phoenix restaurant sets up shop at Epicenter, featuring a modern take on Southeast Asian cuisine and drinks. 3150 E. Ray Rd., Gilbert, 480-500 6464,...
Execution date announced for Arizona death row inmate Murray Hooper
The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday that they will move forward with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper.
The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth
The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Announces New Buckeye Outpost
Having recently set up shop at the prestigious Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, this aptly named homegrown brand is just getting started.
