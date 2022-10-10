ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Football
Sports
247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
Miami Herald

Mahomes wins Week 5, Allen holds onto No. 1, Tua continues freefall in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

CHIEFS’ MAHOMES WINS WEEK 5, CLIMBS TO 2ND FOR SEASON; TUA CONTINUES FREEFALL IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes scored a 46.90-point game Monday night to win Week 5 and vault two spots into second place overall in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Mahomes is the first multiple-week winner of the season, but Buffalo’s Josh Allen holds onto the No. 1 spot for the third straight week. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, who led after Week 2, has tumbled to 17th place since being sidelined by a concussion. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. This is the 25th season of the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired, with Steve Young the first-ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022:
Yardbarker

Bills Sign S Jared Mayden To PS, Release DB Ja’Marcus Ingram

DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Ingram wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Bills later signed Ingram to their practice squad. He’s been on and off of the unit this...
ClutchPoints

Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
