CHIEFS’ MAHOMES WINS WEEK 5, CLIMBS TO 2ND FOR SEASON; TUA CONTINUES FREEFALL IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes scored a 46.90-point game Monday night to win Week 5 and vault two spots into second place overall in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Mahomes is the first multiple-week winner of the season, but Buffalo’s Josh Allen holds onto the No. 1 spot for the third straight week. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, who led after Week 2, has tumbled to 17th place since being sidelined by a concussion. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. This is the 25th season of the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired, with Steve Young the first-ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022:

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO