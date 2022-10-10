Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns Are Releasing A Veteran Quarterback This Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change to their quarterback situation this Monday morning. The AFC North franchise is reportedly releasing veteran quarterback Josh Rosen today. Rosen, a former first-round pick, was sitting fourth on the team's quarterback depth chart behind Jacoby ...
Chris Jones gave a fiery postgame response about roughing the passer penalty (Video)
The controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty provided an opportunity for the man himself to preach about the need for a rule change. Chances are you heard about what happened on Monday Night Football even if you didn’t see the game. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones...
Panthers trade rumors: Giants, Bills in the mix for offensive stars?
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
Tony Dungy Rips Controversial Roughing the Passer Call Against Falcons
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was sacked on a pivotal third down, but the subsequent penalty allowed Tampa Bay to run out the clock.
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
Buffalo Bills injury updates: Tre'Davious White returns to practice, won't play vs Chiefs
ORCHARD PARK - The long-awaited return of Buffalo Bills star cornerback Tre’Davious White finally happened Wednesday afternoon, with one caveat. White participated in practice with the team for the first time since before Thanksgiving last year, but coach Sean McDermott was quick to point out that he will not play in Sunday’s showdown...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There are lots of names on the reports, but overall the news is trending positive for both teams. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*
Von Miller's latest shirt for warmups? Bills GM Brandon Beane
Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller was known for his style well before signing with the team. He has continued that trend in a unique way. Miller has worn a shirt for warmups that typically features someone prominent from the team’s history. In the past he’s had shirts for Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas.
With Buffalo Bills football as his emotional center, Eric Wood looks to ‘Tackle What’s Next’
The foreword of Eric Wood's new book was written by Bills coach Sean McDermott.
NFL Week 5 drip check: Josh Allen switches it up & Mike Tomlin's suit says 'I'm the boss'
Josh Allen's bomber jacket, Mike Tomlin's understated suit and shades and Micah Parsons in powder blue make USA TODAY Sports' weekly NFL drip check.
Mahomes wins Week 5, Allen holds onto No. 1, Tua continues freefall in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings
CHIEFS’ MAHOMES WINS WEEK 5, CLIMBS TO 2ND FOR SEASON; TUA CONTINUES FREEFALL IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes scored a 46.90-point game Monday night to win Week 5 and vault two spots into second place overall in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Mahomes is the first multiple-week winner of the season, but Buffalo’s Josh Allen holds onto the No. 1 spot for the third straight week. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, who led after Week 2, has tumbled to 17th place since being sidelined by a concussion. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. This is the 25th season of the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired, with Steve Young the first-ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022:
Bills getting heathier ahead of Chiefs game: Jordan Poyer, Isaiah McKenzie return to practice
Bills coach Sean McDermott met with the media ahead of Sunday's AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bills Sign S Jared Mayden To PS, Release DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Ingram wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Bills later signed Ingram to their practice squad. He’s been on and off of the unit this...
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
Watch: Bills DC Leslie Frazier giddy for Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White's return to practice
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a season-ending ACL tear last November. The two-time Pro Bowler's imminent return will give the Bills a considerable boost on the backend of their already-stout defense. And defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn't be happier.
