'The Great British Bake Off' Faces Backlash for Mexican Week

Popular cooking show The Great British Bake Off is facing online backlash for its messy Mexican-themed episode. Promos from the show made the rounds on Twitter before the episode even aired — with sombrero-clad co-hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding introduced as "the juan and only Matt and Noel." Minutes into the opening scene, the two compare Mexico to Xanadu and Oz, and wonder aloud, "So, is Mexico a real place?"
The Independent

Jamie Oliver faces backlash after declaring he ‘thinks like a woman’ while cooking: ‘How does Jamie activate woman brain?’

Jamie Oliver has faced backlash after claiming he cooks best when he “thinks like a woman”.In a recent interview with The Times, the TV chef said that women were more instinctive cooks in the kitchen, rather than men who focus their energy on “perfecting a method” and sticking to a formula.While promoting his latest recipe book One, the 47-year-old chef explained that he taps into “more feminine traits” when cooking.“As a young boy, getting a craft and this energy about Michelin stars and measurement and how you control nature as opposed to how you react to nature, which I...
World Screen News

Magicians Spin-Off for Britain’s Got Talent

ITV has commissioned Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician, a one-off that brings together magicians from past seasons of Got Talent for a competition. Ant and Dec will be returning as hosts. Penn Jillette, one-half of the world-famous duo Penn & Teller, will join the judging panel alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.
The Independent

Shirley Ballas speaks out against ‘hurtful’ comments amid Strictly Come Dancing backlash

Shirley Ballas has spoken out against “hurtful messages” she has received following recent episodes of Strictly Come Dancing. The professional ballroom and Latin dancer, who has been the head judge on the show since 2017, came under fire after choosing to save Richie Anderson instead of Fleur East on Sunday’s (9 October) edition of the show. Her fellow judges, Craig Revel-Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, had unanimously selected East and her partner Vito Coppola as the most skilled pair.Although Ballas was ultimately overruled, some viewers disagreed with her opinion so strongly as to call for her removal...
ohmymag.co.uk

King Charles to star in this upcoming TV show

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the broadcasting industry, King Charles III will make an appearance in an episode of The Repair Shop on BBC One. Each episode of The Repair Shop focuses on skilled artisans from all over the nation restoring sensitive family heirlooms for their owners. The majority of heirlooms are discovered via social media, and their owners don’t have to pay for the repairs.
