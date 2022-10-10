Jamie Oliver has faced backlash after claiming he cooks best when he “thinks like a woman”.In a recent interview with The Times, the TV chef said that women were more instinctive cooks in the kitchen, rather than men who focus their energy on “perfecting a method” and sticking to a formula.While promoting his latest recipe book One, the 47-year-old chef explained that he taps into “more feminine traits” when cooking.“As a young boy, getting a craft and this energy about Michelin stars and measurement and how you control nature as opposed to how you react to nature, which I...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO