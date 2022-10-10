Read full article on original website
Related
Grazia
Adam Levine’s Affair Is Shocking – But Not Because Of His Victoria’s Secret Model Wife
In the latest celebrity scandal to rattle the internet, Instagram influencer and model Sumner Stroh has claimed on TikTok that she and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had an affair— with the screenshots of him sliding in her Instagram DMs to back it up. ‘Essentially, I was having an...
Julia Roberts gushes over ‘dream come true’ life with Danny Moder and kids
Julia Roberts thinks being a mom tops being a Hollywood star. The “Pretty Woman” actress raved about her relationship with husband Danny Moder and their three kids — 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 15-year-old Henry — in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “When I’m...
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
Are Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Still Together? Inside Their Marriage and Family Details
Film icon Julia Roberts married Danny Moder in 2002, years after her first marriage to Lyle Lovett came to an end. The Steel Magnolias actress and the cinematographer decided to start a family together after tying the knot. Keep scrolling for an update on if the pair are still together.
RELATED PEOPLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Philip’s alleged affair with Penny Knatchbull in The Crown causes outrage, here’s what’s true
The fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown is set to air on November 9. While most part of the series would touch King Charles and Prince Andrew’s marital split, it will explore Prince Philip’s rumoured affair with Penny Knatchbull. What’s the chaos?. There are no doubts...
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her biggest ‘regret’ stepparenting with Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow had a shaky start to stepparenting. The actress spoke with her husband, Brad Falchuk, on Tuesday’s episode of her “Goop” podcast about her biggest “regret” helping raise his two kids from a previous marriage. “I came onto it on tenterhooks,” the Emmy winner...
Jamie Lee Curtis Opened Up About Her Failed Botox Experience & Why She’s Proudly “Pro-Aging” Now
It’s hard to believe that audiences first saw Jamie Lee Curtis as Scream Queen Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise 45 years ago. The prolific actress opened up about the final installment in the horror series and something else that tends to be a little scary for many women: aging.
papermag.com
'The Great British Bake Off' Faces Backlash for Mexican Week
Popular cooking show The Great British Bake Off is facing online backlash for its messy Mexican-themed episode. Promos from the show made the rounds on Twitter before the episode even aired — with sombrero-clad co-hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding introduced as "the juan and only Matt and Noel." Minutes into the opening scene, the two compare Mexico to Xanadu and Oz, and wonder aloud, "So, is Mexico a real place?"
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jamie Oliver faces backlash after declaring he ‘thinks like a woman’ while cooking: ‘How does Jamie activate woman brain?’
Jamie Oliver has faced backlash after claiming he cooks best when he “thinks like a woman”.In a recent interview with The Times, the TV chef said that women were more instinctive cooks in the kitchen, rather than men who focus their energy on “perfecting a method” and sticking to a formula.While promoting his latest recipe book One, the 47-year-old chef explained that he taps into “more feminine traits” when cooking.“As a young boy, getting a craft and this energy about Michelin stars and measurement and how you control nature as opposed to how you react to nature, which I...
Maya Jama to succeed Laura Whitmore as Love Island host
DJ and presenter will take over the reality TV show returns for ninth series early next year
World Screen News
Magicians Spin-Off for Britain’s Got Talent
ITV has commissioned Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician, a one-off that brings together magicians from past seasons of Got Talent for a competition. Ant and Dec will be returning as hosts. Penn Jillette, one-half of the world-famous duo Penn & Teller, will join the judging panel alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.
READ: Angelina Jolie's Secret Email To Brad Pitt After Selling Their French Chateau Miraval Vineyard
An email that Angelina Jolie sent to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, about why she wanted to sell their Chateau Miraval Winery has resurfaced on TikTok as their legal drama rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. TikTok user @magshrts1 posted the email in slides, highlighting that Jolie "used his full name to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shirley Ballas speaks out against ‘hurtful’ comments amid Strictly Come Dancing backlash
Shirley Ballas has spoken out against “hurtful messages” she has received following recent episodes of Strictly Come Dancing. The professional ballroom and Latin dancer, who has been the head judge on the show since 2017, came under fire after choosing to save Richie Anderson instead of Fleur East on Sunday’s (9 October) edition of the show. Her fellow judges, Craig Revel-Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, had unanimously selected East and her partner Vito Coppola as the most skilled pair.Although Ballas was ultimately overruled, some viewers disagreed with her opinion so strongly as to call for her removal...
ohmymag.co.uk
King Charles to star in this upcoming TV show
To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the broadcasting industry, King Charles III will make an appearance in an episode of The Repair Shop on BBC One. Each episode of The Repair Shop focuses on skilled artisans from all over the nation restoring sensitive family heirlooms for their owners. The majority of heirlooms are discovered via social media, and their owners don’t have to pay for the repairs.
Comments / 0