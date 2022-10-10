ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

northernpublicradio.org

The election for Illinois’ attorney general comes at a dramatic legal moment

The attorney general’s race rarely grabs front-page headlines — but experts and advocates across the political spectrum say the position is one of the most essential in the state. In addition to the hot-button issues of crime and criminal justice reform, Illinois’ next attorney general could play a key role in everything from abortion to LGBTQ rights.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Once Held Nations Strictest Age For Kids Left Home Alone

Illinois was once the toughest state for how old children must be to stay home alone. That changed early this year and is now up to the parents to decide. Leaving a child home alone for any reason is not an easy decision for any parent. Whether it is just to run to the store or go to work, leaving a child at home is a lot of responsibility for that child. The age for Illinois children to be left alone was 14 which was once the highest age in the nation compared to 39 states that have no minimum requirement.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois to receive billions of dollars toward infrastructure repairs across the state

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billions of dollars in federal money are headed to Illinois to repair infrastructure across the state. We're talking about the CTA Red and Purple Line Modernization Project on the city's North Side.It will go towards resurfacing 13 miles of I-57 in Illinois and improving a rest area that includes truck parking and $150 million more to ensure public drinking water supplies are safe.Illinois is getting a total of $11 billion dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Former corrections officer running for Illinois' 72nd House District

A lifelong resident of Rock Island County, Johnson says his life experience has prepared him well for this position. After working for the Illinois Department of Corrections, Johnson says he has firsthand experience advocating for various issues in Springfield. And if elected, he would focus on improving mental health care in Illinois and encouraging young people and families to continue living in the state.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
My 1053 WJLT

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of us being under a Red Flag Warning so I wasn't sure what that meant. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim.
KENTUCKY STATE
100.9 The Eagle

America’s Oldest Beer Yuengling is coming to Missouri

This is a day to rejoice for us Yuengling beer fans in the Midwest! Yeungling, which has historically been an exclusive East Coast beer is going to be expanding to Missouri and other Midwest states, find out all the details right here... According to molsoncoorsblog.com, Yuengling is officially expanding into...
MISSOURI STATE
dallasexpress.com

Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program

Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend

Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including several from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said the bust follows a year-long investigation involving several agencies into retail theft and fencing. The suspects are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise from area stores, sell the goods to others who would resell to people in different states.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

