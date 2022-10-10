Read full article on original website
northernpublicradio.org
The election for Illinois’ attorney general comes at a dramatic legal moment
The attorney general’s race rarely grabs front-page headlines — but experts and advocates across the political spectrum say the position is one of the most essential in the state. In addition to the hot-button issues of crime and criminal justice reform, Illinois’ next attorney general could play a key role in everything from abortion to LGBTQ rights.
Illinois Once Held Nations Strictest Age For Kids Left Home Alone
Illinois was once the toughest state for how old children must be to stay home alone. That changed early this year and is now up to the parents to decide. Leaving a child home alone for any reason is not an easy decision for any parent. Whether it is just to run to the store or go to work, leaving a child at home is a lot of responsibility for that child. The age for Illinois children to be left alone was 14 which was once the highest age in the nation compared to 39 states that have no minimum requirement.
Illinois to receive billions of dollars toward infrastructure repairs across the state
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billions of dollars in federal money are headed to Illinois to repair infrastructure across the state. We're talking about the CTA Red and Purple Line Modernization Project on the city's North Side.It will go towards resurfacing 13 miles of I-57 in Illinois and improving a rest area that includes truck parking and $150 million more to ensure public drinking water supplies are safe.Illinois is getting a total of $11 billion dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Illinois reports 1,441 new COVID cases, 0 new deaths; Arwady concerned about slow booster uptake
Illinois reported 1,441 new COVID cases and 0 new deaths Tuesday.
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
$500 A Month Of Basic Income Will Go To These Low-Income Families
A new guaranteed income pilot program is set to provide thousands of low-income residents with a set amount of money each month in Cook County, Illinois. It’s the largest publicly funded basic income pilot in the country. Here’s everything you need to know. What is this new basic...
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn't seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
wvik.org
Former corrections officer running for Illinois' 72nd House District
A lifelong resident of Rock Island County, Johnson says his life experience has prepared him well for this position. After working for the Illinois Department of Corrections, Johnson says he has firsthand experience advocating for various issues in Springfield. And if elected, he would focus on improving mental health care in Illinois and encouraging young people and families to continue living in the state.
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of us being under a Red Flag Warning so I wasn't sure what that meant. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim.
America’s Oldest Beer Yuengling is coming to Missouri
This is a day to rejoice for us Yuengling beer fans in the Midwest! Yeungling, which has historically been an exclusive East Coast beer is going to be expanding to Missouri and other Midwest states, find out all the details right here... According to molsoncoorsblog.com, Yuengling is officially expanding into...
dallasexpress.com
Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program
Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: State leaders hold online public forum to explain new law
CHICAGO - The controversial Illinois SAFE-T Act was the topic of discussion at an online public forum Wednesday night. State leaders say they want to dispel many of the myths about the new law, which will put an end to cash bail. Critics of the law say crime will increase...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including several from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said the bust follows a year-long investigation involving several agencies into retail theft and fencing. The suspects are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise from area stores, sell the goods to others who would resell to people in different states.
Illinois a top state for flood damaged vehicle resales
While Florida works to rebuild, there is a consumer warning sweeping across the country. A new report found that Illinois is one of the top 10 states where flood damage vehicles wind up for resale.
Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents
Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.
Deadline approaching to file a claim in Illinois Snapchat lawsuit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents who used Snapchat between November 17th, 2015 and now are running out of time to file a claim in a multi-million dollar class action suit. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy […]
videtteonline.com
A last look at your ballot one month out from the Illinois midterms
The midterm elections are coming up on Nov. 8. Here is a brief look at all the candidates that will be on this year’s ballot:. Kathy Salvi (Republican) lives in Mundelein, Illinois, with her family. She currently serves as a partner at the law firm Salvi & Maher. Salvi...
NBC Chicago
High Levels of Potentially Cancer-Causing Chemical Sprayed on Produce in Illinois: Data
A potentially cancer-causing chemical found in weed killer is being sprayed on produce across the country, but data obtained by NBC News found that the some of the highest levels are recorded in parts of Illinois and the Midwest. That chemical is glyphosate — a key ingredient in Roundup.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Shot Timing, Contagious Period
White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha urged the public to do so before a specific time - and that date is approaching. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Key Date to Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By Inches Closer, According to...
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States.
