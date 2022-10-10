I'll be honest: I find interior design so difficult. (That's one of *many* reasons why I'm a writer and not a home-design expert.) Not only is it complicated to figure out what to put where, but it also gets costly when you add a bunch of pieces to your cart. For that reason, I've been putting together my new apartment slowly but surely. My game plan has been to focus on one room at a time and add furniture and decor as I come across pieces I like instead of investing in it all at once. First up? My bedroom. I purchased a bed frame, mattress, dresser, and side tables, and then came the struggle: I knew I wanted a bench at the end of my bed, but I couldn't find one that spoke to me until I came across the Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Upholstered Natural Wood Accent Bench ($200) at Target, which conveniently matched my bed frame perfectly — and looked really cozy. Ahead, I break down everything you need to know about it in case it's exactly what you're looking for, too.

