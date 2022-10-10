TJ Miller has claimed that Ryan Reynolds contacted him after he said he had a “weird” experience with the Deadpool actor during filming.The former Silicon Valley star, who played Weasal in the first two Deadpool films, said in a recent podcast interview that Reynolds’s alleged on-set behaviour left him with no desire to work with the actor again.“Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again,” Miller said during an appearance on the Adam Corolla Show podcast earlier this month. “But I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work...

