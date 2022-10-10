Read full article on original website
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee
Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA
Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
Elite defensive lineman returning to Tennessee to attend Alabama game
A highly ranked defensive-line target is ready to return to Tennessee to take another look at the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker of Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., posted on his Twitter account Tuesday night that he's scheduled to travel to Tennessee on Saturday for its highly anticipated home game against rival Alabama.
247Sports
P.J. Fleck sends message to Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh after RBs coach Mike Hart's seizure
Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck extended well wishes to Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart after Saturday's sideline collapse and hospitalization during the Indiana game due to what FOX's broadcast reported as a seizure. Fleck opened his news conference Monday with a message for Hart and the Wolverines. "I...
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
Priority QB target to visit Florida for LSU game
The Florida Gators last played host to 2024 five-star quarterback DJ Lagway when they took on the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2. He enjoyed himself on that visit and should be back in the Swamp on Saturday, Oct. 15, for Florida’s matchup with LSU, according to a report from 247Sports.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with possession of cocaine, per report
Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine in June by authorities in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Hilliard, according to a report from WSYX News. Schlichter starred for the Buckeyes from 1978 through 1981 and was selected No. 4 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and spent most of his career as a backup. At Ohio State, Schlichter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award, which goes to the conference Player of the Year, in 1981.
Four-star point guard Dedan Thomas names his top six schools
Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas has announced his top six schools. While his recruitment is still open his top six schools are Houston, UCLA, UNLV, Gonzaga, Arizona and Florida with no timetable for a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound four star from Henderson, NV has also set some official...
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
USA Basketball: Five-star guard Vyctorius Miller is planning out official visits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Back in August, Vyctorius Miller originally had an official visit scheduled with Memphis. However, due to a family illness, Miller had to reschedule but still is eager in travelling to see what the Tigers men’s basketball program has to offer. “They have been getting...
Georgia commit makes big jump in latest Top247 rankings
247Sports' Football Recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins breaks down Georgia TE commit and 4-star TE Lawson Luckie and his big jump in the newest Class of 2023 rankings.
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Tennessee game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Monday, the first day of Tennessee week. Below is everything he said to open the seventh game week of the year. "I think it's fairly obvious that there's a lot of things that we need to work on....
Former five-star offensive lineman enters transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. — Logan Brown has decided he needs a fresh start elsewhere. The former five-star prospect, who struggled to find and sustain consistency with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive tackle played in 26 games with three starts for the Badgers after redshirting in 2019.
LOOK: Arch Manning tells priority Austin Westlake EDGE target and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek "stay home"
After Texas beat the brakes off of Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Shootout with dozens of five and four-star recruits in attendance and watching at home, one of the first questions asked by fans was how would this result impact recruiting battles between the squads from opposite sides of the Red River?
247Sports
Steve Sarkisian weary of Iowa State, pleased with Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers' progress
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is pleased with his team's poise and consistency is of utmost important heading into Saturday's game against Iowa State. The Longhorns have not beaten the Cyclones at home since 2018 and a win keeps Texas near the top of the league standings as the stretch run begins over the second half of the campaign.
Matt Rhule's potential fits are Auburn, Texas A&M, Louisville if coach returns to college football: analysts
The Carolina Panthers firing Matt Rhule this week means one of college football's most successful coaches is back on the market, which leads most to believe the former Temple and Baylor coach could have his pick of various Power Five jobs this coaching cycle. Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin are already open, but 247Sports national recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins believe not-yet-open Auburn, Louisville and Texas A&M would be more attractive, higher-profile choices for Rhule if those programs make a move.
247Sports
