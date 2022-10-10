Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF refs after bad call against Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF referees for pass interference call in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. Brittany Mahomes is a die-hard Chiefs fan and she’s not going to let the Monday Night Football referees get away with any funny business. “That call was TRASH,” Brittany tweeted at...
Buffalo Bills injury updates: Tre'Davious White returns to practice, won't play vs Chiefs
ORCHARD PARK - The long-awaited return of Buffalo Bills star cornerback Tre’Davious White finally happened Wednesday afternoon, with one caveat. White participated in practice with the team for the first time since before Thanksgiving last year, but coach Sean McDermott was quick to point out that he will not play in Sunday’s showdown...
Patrick Mahomes is nearly unstoppable in primetime and against the AFC West
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs (3-1) are facing one of their most deeply ingrained rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3), on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium in week 5. Unfortunately for Raiders fans, the rivalry has been largely lopsided for the better part of a decade since...
Mahomes, Kelce shine in comeback win vs. Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. After the Chiefs went down 17-0 in the second quarter to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs offense responded with an 11-play touchdown drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown; one of his four in the game.
Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
Kansas City Chiefs targeting a wide receiver with Odell Beckham Jr. as a possibility
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a hard-fought 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night, moving their
Steelers DL Cam Heyward Criticizes Recent Controversial ‘Roughing The Passer’ Calls In Week 5
First, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman, Grady Jarrett was called for roughing the passer on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady. Even NFL rules expert, Dean Blandino of Fox Sports wasn’t too happy with the call. Brady proceeded to try and trip Jarrett before eventually arguing to the refs for a call. He got it, much to the dismay of Falcons fans, coaches, and players.
Buffalo Bills Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following the team's Week 5 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Allen had 466 total yards and four touchdowns against the Steelers on Sunday, during a 38-3 victory at Highmark Stadium...
Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
