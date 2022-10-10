ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX2Now

Mahomes, Kelce shine in comeback win vs. Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. After the Chiefs went down 17-0 in the second quarter to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs offense responded with an 11-play touchdown drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown; one of his four in the game.
FanSided

Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
Yardbarker

Steelers DL Cam Heyward Criticizes Recent Controversial ‘Roughing The Passer’ Calls In Week 5

First, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman, Grady Jarrett was called for roughing the passer on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady. Even NFL rules expert, Dean Blandino of Fox Sports wasn’t too happy with the call. Brady proceeded to try and trip Jarrett before eventually arguing to the refs for a call. He got it, much to the dismay of Falcons fans, coaches, and players.
Yardbarker

Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF

The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
