Stetson Bennett shoulder 'dinged up' but QB not limited, per Kirby Smart

By Joe Vitale
 2 days ago
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday and discussed quarterback Stetson Bennett and the shoulder of the sixth-year senior.

Smart said Bennett’s shoulder got “dinged up” during the Missouri game in Week 5 but there’s no reason for concern as Bennett has not had any limitations.

“Stetson has been good,” Smart said. “He’s been dinged up after the Missouri game. His shoulder was bothering him but there hasn’t been a lot of limitation there.”

In a 42-10 win over Auburn, Bennett threw for 208 yards on 22 of 32 passing. He also added a 64-yard rushing touchdown.

“There hasn’t been a lot of limitation, he hasn’t missed any practice time or anything like that.”

