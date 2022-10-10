Read full article on original website
Related
Former Longwood University student sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape
A former student at Longwood University has been sentenced to prison for raping another student in 2021.
Roanoke Rapids man facing attempted murder charge in Edgecombe County
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Roanoke Rapids man is facing attempted murder charges after a man was found stabbed several times in a vehicle that had crashed on Wednesday. Jahvon J. Lassiter of the 300 block of Creekside Court in Roanoke Rapids, was arrested by deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office and taken before […]
cbs17
BUSTED: Man found with drugs, including fentanyl, at Roanoke Rapids apartment, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing multiple charges after Roanoke Rapids police say they found him with drugs at his apartment. On Thursday, officers went to the Woodberry Apartments on the 1100 block of Georgia Avenue to follow up on a complaint of drug activity in the area.
cbs17
Man found snorting drugs behind Roanoke Rapids library, found with fentanyl, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested after snorting narcotics behind the Roanoke Rapids library, according to deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy said he was near the library on Sunday when he noticed a silver Ford Taurus with a Virginia registration...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Have you seen him? Deputies looking for larceny suspect in Halifax County
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help to find a larceny suspect. Deputies said it occurred at the New Dixie Mart on the 10000 block of NC Highway 903 in Halifax on Tuesday evening, Sept. 27. They said...
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
An Old Dominion University student and business owner is sharing her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, "I WILL Survive."
Chesterfield Police looking for scammer allegedly defrauding victims out of thousands through banking scheme
Police in Chesterfield County are still looking for a man whom they say is behind a banking scheme defrauding victims out of thousands of dollars.
cbs17
Man arrested, charged in deadly Rocky Mount daytime shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in Rocky Mount, according to police. Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Driver fires gun through car door at Midlothian Cook Out drive-thru, injures employee
According to police, a blue Toyota Sedan with four people inside pulled into the drive-thru of the Cook Out on the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 11:23 p.m. on July 31. After being handed their order by an employee, the driver took a sip of his drink, took out a pistol and fired a shot through the door of the car into the drive-thru window.
Lawrenceville Correctional lockdown renews private prison concerns in Virginia: ‘The conditions are unacceptable’
Lawrenceville Correctional Center has been under lockdown for more than a month and there is no end date in sight. Concerns over conditions are adding fuel to a previously failed push to end Virginia’s only private prison contract.
vincennespbs.org
Alleged child predator arrested
Petersburg Police arrested a man for Child Solicitation. A sting operation was conducted last week to find child predators online as Petersburg Officers deployed decoys acting as young children on social media sites. A man contacted one of the decoys and after having a sexually explicit conversation with a supposed...
Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
Chesterfield Police looking for man accused of stealing expensive items from Lowe’s stores
Police in Chesterfield County are currently seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a man they say has been taking items from Lowe's stores without paying for them.
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Chesterfield County on Interstate 95 northbound on Wednesday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports troopers arrived at the scene around 12:55 a.m. south of Woods Edge Road. Police state that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala...
Dog attacks husband and wife, bites Rocky Mount officer
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street. When they arrived, officers saw a pitbull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
cbs17
1 found dead in car after daytime shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car after gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported initially as “shots fired” around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, according to a Rocky Mount police news release.
Rifles, shotguns stolen from Roanoke Rapids store, police say
Multiple rifles and shotguns were stolen from Dunham’s in Roanoke Rapids, according to police.
Man, woman, teen charged after shooting man, stealing his car, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount police say three people have been arrested after a man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning.
Powhatan County adminstrator resigns after allegations of violating state law
Powhatan County supervisors asked for county administrator Ned Smither's resignation on Tuesday night.
Comments / 0