South Hill, VA

Warrenton, VA
South Hill, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
cbs17

Man arrested, charged in deadly Rocky Mount daytime shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in Rocky Mount, according to police. Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRIC - ABC 8News

VIDEO: Driver fires gun through car door at Midlothian Cook Out drive-thru, injures employee

According to police, a blue Toyota Sedan with four people inside pulled into the drive-thru of the Cook Out on the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 11:23 p.m. on July 31. After being handed their order by an employee, the driver took a sip of his drink, took out a pistol and fired a shot through the door of the car into the drive-thru window.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
vincennespbs.org

Alleged child predator arrested

Petersburg Police arrested a man for Child Solicitation. A sting operation was conducted last week to find child predators online as Petersburg Officers deployed decoys acting as young children on social media sites. A man contacted one of the decoys and after having a sexually explicit conversation with a supposed...
PETERSBURG, VA
WRAL News

Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
cbs19news

VSP investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Chesterfield County on Interstate 95 northbound on Wednesday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports troopers arrived at the scene around 12:55 a.m. south of Woods Edge Road. Police state that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
