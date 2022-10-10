Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Carlos Boozer And Dwight Howard Reveal How Insanely Popular Kobe Bryant Was In China During The Olympics: "A Girl Fainted In Front Of Us Trying To Get To Kobe."
Kobe Bryant was a larger-than-life figure who was one of the NBA's global superstars. Kobe was looked up to by so many in the U.S., and he might have been somewhat of a god for Lakers fans, in particular, but they weren't the only ones. Bryant was idolized in China...
Complex
Bronny James Signs to Nike
In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Son At Airport
Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday (Oct. 10) at LaGuardia Airport after allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son and injuring two police officers while resisting arrest. TMZ reports the ex-Chicago Bulls guard is accused of striking his son with a closed fist while the son had an active restraining order against his father.More from VIBE.comDraymond Green Punishment For Jordan Poole Punch RevealedLeBron James Praises NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama, Calls Him An "Alien"Draymond Green Scuffles With Teammate Jordan Poole, May Face Internal Discipline Reportedly, the 39-year-old was waiting at LaGuardia for a flight to Chicago on Monday evening and was...
Magic Johnson Says He's the Reason Michael Jordan Had Iconic Bulls Career
Johnson also told Jimmy Kimmel how an NBA star took him under his wing at the start of his playing days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Nike Announces Big Decision On Bronny James
LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. is still a year away from being eligible for the NBA. But he's no longer too young to get his hands on a lucrative Nike deal. On Monday, Nike Basketball announced that Bronny James was one of five new student-athletes joining the "Nike family." Bronny joins Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Stanford's Haley Jones, Camden High School's DJ Wagner and Sierra Canyon's Juju Watkins as the newest members of Nike.
LeBron James teases new LeBron 20s with hilarious video
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is set to release a brand new sneaker this fall called the LeBron 20s, which makes sense since it’s his 20th year in the league. On Monday, The King posted a hilarious video on IG not only showcasing his new kicks but also providing us all with a bit of comedy:
Bronny James follows in father’s footsteps, signs with Nike
Nike announced its latest class of athletes, who are all still students, on Oct. 10. The group of five basketball players’ deals was made possible through the Name, Image and Likeness bill, which allows student-athletes to legally sign endorsement deals while still in school. The fresh crop is headlined...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nike Basketball Signs LeBron James’ Son Bronny James and Several Other Student Athletes
Nike Basketball has signed five student athletes to its ambassador roster, including the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James. The newest signees to its student athlete roster include Bronny James, Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and JuJu Watkins. Signing these student athletes, according to Nike, is part of the company’s mission to serve the future of athletes and sport by teaming up with “inspiring young athletes who are leading the way now — both on the court and in their communities.” Through this partnership, Bronny James, a senior point guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, aims to continue to “support the...
Shaq reiterates desire to buy NBA team, wants to 'go back home'
Four-time NBA champion and 2000 NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal has sent out a cryptic message reiterating his wish to invest in an NBA team, after rebuffing reports earlier this month that he wanted to buy the Phoenix Suns.
Sports World Reacts To The Nike, Bronny James News
Welcome to the Nike family, Bronny James. Monday morning, the sports brand announced that Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA star LeBron James (who is rumored to have a $1 billion lifetime contract with the brand) signed with Nike. Nike announced the news on social media. "We’re excited to...
Jason Kidd Reveals Chris Paul Got Barack Obama To Discuss Protests During The NBA Bubble: "Even LeBron Didn't Have His Number"
Jason Kidd got a chance to speak to former President Barack Obama during the NBA bubble because of Chris Paul.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shaquille O’Neal Calls Dr. J ‘the Best Ever,’ Putting Him On Par With Michael Jordan
In NBA circles, most GOAT debates will focus on the same few names. If you ask Shaquille O'Neal, though, Dr. J belongs to be near the top of the list. The post Shaquille O’Neal Calls Dr. J ‘the Best Ever,’ Putting Him On Par With Michael Jordan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Chicago Bulls star arrested for reportedly punching 10-year-old son in the face at NYC airport
Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was reportedly arrested on Monday after allegedly punching his 10-year-old son in the face
sportstravelmagazine.com
Las Vegas on the Radar for Both MLB and NBA Teams in Near Future
Having already secured an NHL and NFL team in the past five years, Las Vegas has been on a heater when it comes to bringing professional sports to the desert. There has been no shortage of rumors and rumblings in the past year about the city adding both an MLB and NBA team in the near future. Those fires were further stoked this week at the CAA World Congress of Sports, presented by the Sports Business Journal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Gets The “Knicks” Treatment
This Air Jordan 1 Mid is going to be popular in New York. We have reported on a plethora of Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways this year. This is a shoe that takes the iconic Air Jordan 1 aesthetic and condenses it into a shoe that is less expensive and more accessible. We have seen some amazing colorways of this sneaker so far in 2022, and with the year almost over, we are surely going to see even more.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 “Rui Hachimura” Features Bold Red Flair And Cracked Detailing
Rui Hachimura may not be a household NBA name yet, but his Jordan Brand family treats him like a leader in the next generation. As such, the Japanese hooper has quickly gotten his fair share of collaborations, with the latest arriving in the form of an Air Jordan 37. Akin...
Shaquille O'Neal Expresses Interest in Buying NBA Franchise, Wants to 'Come Back Home'
Orlando Magic icon Shaquille O'Neal has hinted towards purchasing an NBA franchise over the past few months.
Iowa Basketball: Caitlin Clark signs NIL deal with Nike
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark continues to make waves in the Name, Image and Likeness market. On Monday, Nike announced that they have signed the junior guard to the athletic apparel giant. “I grew up watching Nike athletes across all sports play their game,” Clark said in a press release. “They...
Comments / 0