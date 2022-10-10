ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Complex

Bronny James Signs to Nike

In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
Vibe

Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Son At Airport

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday (Oct. 10) at LaGuardia Airport after allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son and injuring two police officers while resisting arrest. TMZ reports the ex-Chicago Bulls guard is accused of striking his son with a closed fist while the son had an active restraining order against his father.More from VIBE.comDraymond Green Punishment For Jordan Poole Punch RevealedLeBron James Praises NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama, Calls Him An "Alien"Draymond Green Scuffles With Teammate Jordan Poole, May Face Internal Discipline Reportedly, the 39-year-old was waiting at LaGuardia for a flight to Chicago on Monday evening and was...
The Spun

Look: Nike Announces Big Decision On Bronny James

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. is still a year away from being eligible for the NBA. But he's no longer too young to get his hands on a lucrative Nike deal. On Monday, Nike Basketball announced that Bronny James was one of five new student-athletes joining the "Nike family." Bronny joins Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Stanford's Haley Jones, Camden High School's DJ Wagner and Sierra Canyon's Juju Watkins as the newest members of Nike.
rolling out

Bronny James follows in father’s footsteps, signs with Nike

Nike announced its latest class of athletes, who are all still students, on Oct. 10. The group of five basketball players’ deals was made possible through the Name, Image and Likeness bill, which allows student-athletes to legally sign endorsement deals while still in school. The fresh crop is headlined...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Footwear News

Nike Basketball Signs LeBron James’ Son Bronny James and Several Other Student Athletes

Nike Basketball has signed five student athletes to its ambassador roster, including the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James. The newest signees to its student athlete roster include Bronny James, Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and JuJu Watkins. Signing these student athletes, according to Nike, is part of the company’s mission to serve the future of athletes and sport by teaming up with “inspiring young athletes who are leading the way now — both on the court and in their communities.” Through this partnership, Bronny James, a senior point guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, aims to continue to “support the...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Nike, Bronny James News

Welcome to the Nike family, Bronny James. Monday morning, the sports brand announced that Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA star LeBron James (who is rumored to have a $1 billion lifetime contract with the brand) signed with Nike. Nike announced the news on social media. "We’re excited to...
sportstravelmagazine.com

Las Vegas on the Radar for Both MLB and NBA Teams in Near Future

Having already secured an NHL and NFL team in the past five years, Las Vegas has been on a heater when it comes to bringing professional sports to the desert. There has been no shortage of rumors and rumblings in the past year about the city adding both an MLB and NBA team in the near future. Those fires were further stoked this week at the CAA World Congress of Sports, presented by the Sports Business Journal.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid Gets The “Knicks” Treatment

This Air Jordan 1 Mid is going to be popular in New York. We have reported on a plethora of Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways this year. This is a shoe that takes the iconic Air Jordan 1 aesthetic and condenses it into a shoe that is less expensive and more accessible. We have seen some amazing colorways of this sneaker so far in 2022, and with the year almost over, we are surely going to see even more.
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Caitlin Clark signs NIL deal with Nike

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark continues to make waves in the Name, Image and Likeness market. On Monday, Nike announced that they have signed the junior guard to the athletic apparel giant. “I grew up watching Nike athletes across all sports play their game,” Clark said in a press release. “They...
