Read full article on original website
Related
A disability program promised to lift people from poverty. Instead, it left many homeless
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. After two months of sleeping in the Salvation Army Center of Hope homeless shelter, Margaret Davis has had no luck finding an apartment she can afford. The 55-year-old grandmother receives about $750 a month from the federal government. She's trying to live...
How Much Can the Average Senior Citizen Expect To Benefit From Social Security?
Ages 66-67 are magic numbers; that's when many people now and later down the road will become eligible to begin receiving Social Security retirement benefits -- 65 was previously the full retirement...
This Medicare Change Will Help Social Security Recipients Get More Out of Their 2023 Raise
It's really good news for seniors.
Social Security cost-of-living increase will help millions of kids and their caretakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-year-old Cassandra Gentry is looking forward to a hefty cost-of-living increase in her Social Security benefits — not for herself but to pay for haircuts for her two grandchildren and put food on the table. The three live in a Washington apartment building that houses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior care workers’ needs go beyond compensation: survey
Meeting the needs of the senior care workforce means more than compensation and financial security, according to the results of a Transcend Strategy Group and MAC Legacy survey. Improving processes, efficiency, communication and clarity to mitigate burnout can position long-term care companies as employers of choice among nurses and aides,...
MedCity News
Report: Employers are searching for alternative retiree healthcare benefit options
Concern over costs is driving some employers to consider making changes to their retiree healthcare benefits, a new survey shows. Almost half of the employer respondents said they are looking to do something different because the benefits are too expensive to maintain. The Willis Towers Watson (WTW) survey, released Tuesday,...
Comments / 0