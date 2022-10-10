Read full article on original website
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
What Is the Tallest Man-Made Object That You’ll Find in Colorado?
This tall object puts Colorado's tallest building, the Republic Plaza building, which is in Denver, to shame. You'll have to take a drive into Adams County, to a little town known as Hoyt, to check it out. It's fun to find out about Colorado's "biggest" this, and "smallest" that, how...
Massive bear found under deck in Colorado neighborhood
According to an Instagram post made by John Livingston, public information officer for the southwest region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one of the largest bears ever spotted in the town of Durango was recently found under the deck of a home in a residential area near Needham Elementary. Livingston...
6 Colorado towns named prettiest to visit in winter in US
Winter in Colorado is considered beautiful for many reasons. From epic snowcapped mountain views to endless winter activities, Colorado is full of what many would call "Hallmark magic."
coloradosun.com
What we learned about Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl during their debate hosted by CBS4/The Colorado Sun
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, faced his Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, in a live, televised debate Thursday night hosted by CBS4 in partnership with The Colorado Sun. The two candidates battled over their views on the economy, water, crime, abortion and education. Here’s what we...
Abnormally dry conditions are suddenly expanding in Colorado
The percentage of Colorado experiencing abnormally dry conditions has increased this week for the first time since November 2021.After near normal precipitation almost statewide in September, October started wet before turning mostly dry over the last 7-10 days. The result is slightly worsening drought conditions.A large section of Colorado including most mountain areas still have no drought whatsoever. But the recent dry weather has caused increasing drought particularly in the northeast region including around Fort Morgan and Sterling.At this time, the total land area experiencing the four stages of drought (moderate , severe, extreme, and exceptional) has not changed much,...
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
One Colorado Rancher fighting to keep his way of life alive, whatever it takes
Colorado is home to almost 39,000 farms. But many of the small family farms have been struggling to make ends meet.
How em-bear-assing! Gigantic brown bear tries to make its winter den under Colorado home before it's tranquilized and takes FIVE rangers to drag away
A gigantic brown bear has been tranquilized and dragged from under a Colorado home as it tried to hibernate there over winter. The 400lb beast took one dart and five rangers before it could be pulled from the decking in Durango on Wednesday. Comical footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
coloradonewsline.com
Kirkmeyer repeats false Colorado oil and gas claims in 8th District debate against Caraveo
The candidates vying to become the first representative of Colorado’s new, highly competitive 8th Congressional District raced through a variety of hot-button issues in their first and only scheduled debate on Thursday. State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Republican and a longtime fixture in Weld County politics, used the debate,...
20 Quick And Easy Ways To Piss Off A True Coloradan
We here in Colorado are a pretty lucky bunch. We live in a great state where the quality of life for the most part is pretty great. Are there issues? Absolutely just as there are in every other state in the U.S. Something that I've found out is one of...
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location
BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
Colorado town a 'best in the West' spot for fall foliage
It's hard to pick just one Colorado town to recommend when it comes to finding great fall foliage, making it no surprise that another local spot has been deemed one of the best places to see fall colors in the country. According to a recent ranking from Rocket Homes, Grand...
Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves
Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
What could a King Soopers, Safeway merger mean for shoppers?
The parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway are considering a merger, where the two chains would become one. But what could that mean for shoppers?
aspenpublicradio.org
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
