Colorado State

State
Colorado State
City
Longmont, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Abnormally dry conditions are suddenly expanding in Colorado

The percentage of Colorado experiencing abnormally dry conditions has increased this week for the first time since November 2021.After near normal precipitation almost statewide in September, October started wet before turning mostly dry over the last 7-10 days. The result is slightly worsening drought conditions.A large section of Colorado including most mountain areas still have no drought whatsoever. But the recent dry weather has caused increasing drought particularly in the northeast region including around Fort Morgan and Sterling.At this time, the total land area experiencing the four stages of drought (moderate , severe, extreme, and exceptional) has not changed much,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado

1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
COLORADO STATE
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves

Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
COLORADO STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West

There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
CHEYENNE, WY
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
