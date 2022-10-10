ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy News

Lions honor Senior trio

Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt is recognized as part of the Lions’ Senior Night for volleyball. Millennium Charter’s Lydia Horton is recognized as part of the Lions’ Senior Night for volleyball. Andrea Jarrell Photography. Millennium Charter’s Abigail Hodges is recognized as part of the Lions’ Senior Night...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Festival to get underway

Autumn Leaves Festival kicks off for the 56th time on Friday, heralding a busy three-day weekend which organizers say could see upwards of 200,000 people — or more — descend on Mount Airy to check out more than 100 craft booths, food vendors, and area businesses along Main Street and some side roads.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Winter athletes receive state champion rings

North Surry senior Jared Hiatt receives his 2021-22 Indoor Track Long Jump State Championship ring prior to a football game against Mount Airy. Pictured, from left: Principal Dr. Paige Badgett, Jared Hiatt, coach Daniel Draughn and coach Jackson Smith. Chaistine Spraker | Special to the News. Mount Airy graduate Connor...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Bears honor seniors Gwyn, Mayfield

Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for volleyball. Mount Airy’s Kennedy Gwyn is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for volleyball. Cory Smith | The News. Mount Airy High School honored two volleyball players prior...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
City
Mount Airy, NC
Mount Airy, NC
Education
Mount Airy News

Hounds top Eagles on Senior Night

North Surry’s Aniya Joyce is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for volleyball. North Surry’s Kyra Stanley is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for volleyball. Ashley Flores | Special to the News. North Surry High School recognized seniors Aniya Joyce and...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

David Jessup

David Lee Jessup, 65, of Claudville, Virginia, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Surry County to the late Otis Lee and Mary Irene Pruitt Jessup. Mr. Jessup was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved his family and relished the time he had with them. He graduated from Radford University and was a charter member of Phi Sigma Kappa. Mr. Jessup was active in the community and acted as a life-time member of Ararat Virginia Rescue Squad. He was a self-employed certified public accountant, and owned Circle J. Trucking. He was also a dedicated, well-respected farmer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jessup was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Jessup. He is survived by his devoted wife, Reneé Mulé Jessup; his sons Brandon (Lori), Shawn (Ashley), and Andrew (Mallorie); grandchildren, Olivia, Arya, Andrew Jr., Kathryn, and Damian; brother and sisters-in-law, Dwight (Fay), Vickie; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Floyd Dodson and Rev. Roger Collins officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, Oct. 11, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Edward Jones – Kody Easter, 304 E. Independence Blvd., Mount Airy, NC 27030, with memo, for David Jessup’s grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
CLAUDVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
BANNER ELK, NC
Mount Airy News

Bears lock down Vikings, head into bye week 7-1

KING — Mount Airy improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference with a 62-0 win over North Stokes. The Oct. 7 game, which served as coach JK Adkins’ 100th career win as head coach, was held at West Stokes High School due to construction at North Stokes.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

10 Great Places to Celebrate Christmas in Virginia

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The Christmas season tends to be filled with festive joy and wonder, no matter where you are. It’s a time for surrounding yourself with loved ones and creating special memories that will last...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mount Airy News

City sticking to guns on downtown plan

Mount Airy government officials who support a new downtown master plan are not expected to reconsider the measure, despite opposition among critics including a protest march last Sunday. “I see the process going forward,” Mayor Ron Niland said Wednesday regarding the plan approved by the city commissioners in a 3-2...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
High School
Education
wccbcharlotte.com

NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather

BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
BOONE, NC
Mount Airy News

Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

No answers

Details on the fatal auto accident Monday morning that killed one and involved a stolen Mount Airy Fire Department SUV remains murky. Monday around 4 a.m. the fire department responded to a report of a vehicle that had flipped several times and come to rest, “On the island at Fancy Gap Road and Highway 52,” the fire department said in their press releases.
MOUNT AIRY, NC

