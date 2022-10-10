David Lee Jessup, 65, of Claudville, Virginia, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Surry County to the late Otis Lee and Mary Irene Pruitt Jessup. Mr. Jessup was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved his family and relished the time he had with them. He graduated from Radford University and was a charter member of Phi Sigma Kappa. Mr. Jessup was active in the community and acted as a life-time member of Ararat Virginia Rescue Squad. He was a self-employed certified public accountant, and owned Circle J. Trucking. He was also a dedicated, well-respected farmer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jessup was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Jessup. He is survived by his devoted wife, Reneé Mulé Jessup; his sons Brandon (Lori), Shawn (Ashley), and Andrew (Mallorie); grandchildren, Olivia, Arya, Andrew Jr., Kathryn, and Damian; brother and sisters-in-law, Dwight (Fay), Vickie; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Floyd Dodson and Rev. Roger Collins officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, Oct. 11, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Edward Jones – Kody Easter, 304 E. Independence Blvd., Mount Airy, NC 27030, with memo, for David Jessup’s grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

CLAUDVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO