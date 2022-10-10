Read full article on original website
Lions honor Senior trio
Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt is recognized as part of the Lions’ Senior Night for volleyball. Millennium Charter’s Lydia Horton is recognized as part of the Lions’ Senior Night for volleyball. Andrea Jarrell Photography. Millennium Charter’s Abigail Hodges is recognized as part of the Lions’ Senior Night...
Festival to get underway
Autumn Leaves Festival kicks off for the 56th time on Friday, heralding a busy three-day weekend which organizers say could see upwards of 200,000 people — or more — descend on Mount Airy to check out more than 100 craft booths, food vendors, and area businesses along Main Street and some side roads.
Winter athletes receive state champion rings
North Surry senior Jared Hiatt receives his 2021-22 Indoor Track Long Jump State Championship ring prior to a football game against Mount Airy. Pictured, from left: Principal Dr. Paige Badgett, Jared Hiatt, coach Daniel Draughn and coach Jackson Smith. Chaistine Spraker | Special to the News. Mount Airy graduate Connor...
Bears honor seniors Gwyn, Mayfield
Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for volleyball. Mount Airy’s Kennedy Gwyn is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for volleyball. Cory Smith | The News. Mount Airy High School honored two volleyball players prior...
Hounds top Eagles on Senior Night
North Surry’s Aniya Joyce is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for volleyball. North Surry’s Kyra Stanley is recognized as part of the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for volleyball. Ashley Flores | Special to the News. North Surry High School recognized seniors Aniya Joyce and...
David Jessup
David Lee Jessup, 65, of Claudville, Virginia, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Surry County to the late Otis Lee and Mary Irene Pruitt Jessup. Mr. Jessup was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved his family and relished the time he had with them. He graduated from Radford University and was a charter member of Phi Sigma Kappa. Mr. Jessup was active in the community and acted as a life-time member of Ararat Virginia Rescue Squad. He was a self-employed certified public accountant, and owned Circle J. Trucking. He was also a dedicated, well-respected farmer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jessup was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Jessup. He is survived by his devoted wife, Reneé Mulé Jessup; his sons Brandon (Lori), Shawn (Ashley), and Andrew (Mallorie); grandchildren, Olivia, Arya, Andrew Jr., Kathryn, and Damian; brother and sisters-in-law, Dwight (Fay), Vickie; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Floyd Dodson and Rev. Roger Collins officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, Oct. 11, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Edward Jones – Kody Easter, 304 E. Independence Blvd., Mount Airy, NC 27030, with memo, for David Jessup’s grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
North Carolina school district discussing ‘furry’ ban amid hoax calls about students dressing as animals
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
Bears lock down Vikings, head into bye week 7-1
KING — Mount Airy improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference with a 62-0 win over North Stokes. The Oct. 7 game, which served as coach JK Adkins’ 100th career win as head coach, was held at West Stokes High School due to construction at North Stokes.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
10 Great Places to Celebrate Christmas in Virginia
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The Christmas season tends to be filled with festive joy and wonder, no matter where you are. It’s a time for surrounding yourself with loved ones and creating special memories that will last...
City sticking to guns on downtown plan
Mount Airy government officials who support a new downtown master plan are not expected to reconsider the measure, despite opposition among critics including a protest march last Sunday. “I see the process going forward,” Mayor Ron Niland said Wednesday regarding the plan approved by the city commissioners in a 3-2...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina’s barbecue history
North Carolina has a lot to brag about, including its delicious barbecue. The High Point Museum can tell you all about it.
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month
If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
wccbcharlotte.com
NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather
BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
Mom ‘screamed for like 20 minutes’ after getting a life-changing email from NC lottery
“I think I scared my family,” she said.
No answers
Details on the fatal auto accident Monday morning that killed one and involved a stolen Mount Airy Fire Department SUV remains murky. Monday around 4 a.m. the fire department responded to a report of a vehicle that had flipped several times and come to rest, “On the island at Fancy Gap Road and Highway 52,” the fire department said in their press releases.
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ada Fisher, one of NC’s most noteworthy Black Republicans, dies in Salisbury crash
Ada Markita Fisher, one of the most prominent and well-respected Black women in North Carolina’s Republican Party for years, who formally announced the state delegate count for Donald Trump at the 2016 GOP Convention, died last Friday in a single-car accident on the edge of her hometown of Salisbury.
