COVID-19 community level moves to medium in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County’s COVID-19 community level moves to medium. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa spoke to WHCU about it. He said the best thing you can do is continue to protect yourself with what’s been proven to work. There have been 3 recent reported...
Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
State Police looking to ID scam suspects in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County looking to identify a pair of scammers. State Police at Owego say a man and a woman swindled a clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station out of $3,693 in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Officials say the duo may have conducted a similar scam earlier that night in Johnson City and it’s possible they are driving a white Ford sedan.
Public forums with IPD Chief candidates upcoming
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Monday is the first of three public forums with Police Chief candidates. The three finalists for Chief of Police with the Ithaca Police Department will engage with the community over the next couple weeks. Each night will feature a different person vying for the position. Residents will have a chance to ask questions directly and are encouraged to join. All three sessions will happen at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC), located at 301 West Court Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The first forum happens this coming Monday, the 17th. The second happens Monday, the 24th, and the third on Tuesday, the 25th.
Tompkins County Sheriff debuts first all battery electric patrol car at Sheriff’s Showdown
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new patrol car debuts at the Sheriff’s Showdown at the Glen. Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne raced the squad’s first all-battery electric vehicle at the event in Watkins Glen today. The Sheriff’s Showdown pits 27 Sheriffs from across the state against each other in time trials for a good cause. All proceeds from the event and donations help fund the New York State Sheriff’s Institute and Youth Summer Camp. Spectators got to see the car, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, in action, up close. Getting the all-battery electric vehicle builds on the initiative to build a greener fleet, which started several years ago with the addition of 6 hybrid vehicles. The Mach-E will be assigned to the Airport Division at Tompkins Regional Airport.
Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
Talks continue between Ithaca airport and Spirit Airlines
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Leadership at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport are still in talks with Spirit Airlines. Deputy Director Josh Nally tells WHCU it’s a long process. Last month, American Airlines suspended service to Ithaca. Nally says times are still tough. Recently, the Tompkins County Legislature agreed...
Ithaca officials hope to move ahead with shared commercial kitchen
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Talks are progressing on a shared commercial kitchen in Ithaca. It would be at the former Greenstar production site on the city’s West End. A feasibility study was recently completed, it shows the project is financially viable. It would cost about $325,000 to support the kitchen over its first few years, according to the study.
Reparations should be included in budget, says two Ithaca Common Council members
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council want reparations for Black Ithacans included in the city’s budget. The Ithaca Voice reports Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown are pushing for the addition, with Brown saying Tuesday during a news conference “Black and brown issues are the least prioritized” and are scrutinized more than issues for white Ithacans.
Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
Cornell professor: Recession is near, but not here yet
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Are we in a recession?. Steven Kyle teaches economics at Cornell. Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News, he said the US has continued seeing low growth and high inflation over the past few months. Kyle says he’s pessimistic. He fears a recession could happen...
