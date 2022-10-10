ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Missing South Jersey Man’s Remains Found in Wharton St. Forest

The remains of a South Jersey man who had been missing for four months were found on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in a remote part of Wharton State Forest. In a press statement, police said the family of Peter Meyers, 68, of Cherry Hill, had reported him missing on June 7, 2022. Even before they knew Meyers was missing, police had found his vehicle on a dirt road in Wharton State Forest.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Marine Mammal S.C. Asks For Help Watching for Injured Whale

Brigantine's Marine Mammal Stranding Center is asking for help watching for an injured Humpback whale that was last seen Tuesday off the the New Jersey coast. In a post Wednesday on Facebook, MMSC says they received a report about the injured Humpback whale with a severed fluke - the whale's tail - which they suspect happened in a run-in with a large ship.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

One Arrested, Another Man Sought for Roles at Wildwood, NJ Car Rally

The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept 24 continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Atlantic City, NJ, Police Officer Hit By Pickup Truck

Authorities in Atlantic City say a police officer was injured Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck as he was directing traffic around an accident. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Route 30 at around 10:45 PM for a vehicle that had ran off the road and into the marsh.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k

Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Animal Control Says Dog Dumping On The Rise Here In South Jersey

My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the folks at Shore Animal Control based in Seaville, Cape May County, have shared that dog dumping has become more and more common in this region over the last few years. How can anyone's ears, or heart for that matter, bear that?
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Driver plows into Atlantic City, NJ crash scene, knocks down cop

ATLANTIC CITY – A man driving a pickup truck struck a police officer who was setting up flares at a crash scene on Route 30 Sunday night. Atlantic City police said Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. was thrown to the side of the two-lane westbound highway when he was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by Peter Kwiatkowski, 46, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford around 10:46 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Vineland, NJ, Woman Killed in Delsea Drive Crash Tuesday Morning

Police say a woman from Vineland died Tuesday morning in a crash on Delsea Drive. The accident happened around 6:15 near West Park Avenue. According to the Vineland Police Department, a pickup truck being driven by 57-year-old James Reustle of Vineland was traveling northbound on North Delsea Drive when it left the roadway and struck a car being driven by 42-year-old Diana Reyes, also of Vineland, which was stopped near the next of McDonald's.
VINELAND, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey man betrays his own brothers and embezzles more than one million from their construction company

An Atlantic County man is the second New Jersey resident over the last week to be reported to not have paid taxes in some fashion and is being sentenced for it. The sentence of a former co-owner of the Christopher Construction Company, LLC. was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office as 67-year-old Pat L. Christopher of Hammonton who was charged with Second Degree Theft and Third Degree Tax Evasion.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

