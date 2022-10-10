Read full article on original website
Woman's urn returned to daughter after washing ashore in Ocean City, more than a year after her death
An urn containing the ashes of a Georgia woman washed up at a beach in Ocean City last week, prompting a man to track down the woman's family and reunite them with her remains. Ryan Leonard, an Ocean City resident, said his kids found the purple urn in some sea...
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Cops ticketed, shooed cars from neighboring N.J. towns during pop-up rally that killed 2
The H20i pop up car rally that wreaked havoc on Wildwood last month and led to crashes that claimed the lives of two people, also caused heavy traffic problems in two neighboring communities. The rally brought at least 500 cars to the island on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September...
Missing South Jersey Man’s Remains Found in Wharton St. Forest
The remains of a South Jersey man who had been missing for four months were found on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in a remote part of Wharton State Forest. In a press statement, police said the family of Peter Meyers, 68, of Cherry Hill, had reported him missing on June 7, 2022. Even before they knew Meyers was missing, police had found his vehicle on a dirt road in Wharton State Forest.
Marine Mammal S.C. Asks For Help Watching for Injured Whale
Brigantine's Marine Mammal Stranding Center is asking for help watching for an injured Humpback whale that was last seen Tuesday off the the New Jersey coast. In a post Wednesday on Facebook, MMSC says they received a report about the injured Humpback whale with a severed fluke - the whale's tail - which they suspect happened in a run-in with a large ship.
Why You’ll See a Huge Police Presence at a South Jersey Amusement Park Wednesday
You'll likely see a huge police presence at a beloved amusement park in South Jersey today but authorities say there is no cause for alarm. Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department say they will be conducting "first responder training" at Storybook Land on the Black Horse Pike from 8 AM to 1 PM.
One Arrested, Another Man Sought for Roles at Wildwood, NJ Car Rally
The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept 24 continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Officer Hit By Pickup Truck
Authorities in Atlantic City say a police officer was injured Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck as he was directing traffic around an accident. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Route 30 at around 10:45 PM for a vehicle that had ran off the road and into the marsh.
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
Animal Control Says Dog Dumping On The Rise Here In South Jersey
My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the folks at Shore Animal Control based in Seaville, Cape May County, have shared that dog dumping has become more and more common in this region over the last few years. How can anyone's ears, or heart for that matter, bear that?
Community Support Grows For Victim Left With Critical Burns From South Jersey Gas Explosion
Community support is growing for a 44-year-old Pleasantville woman who was severely burned in a backyard gas explosion. Elba Mencias was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering second- and third-degree burns to 45 percent of her body. She was adding gasoline to the bonfire when it exploded on Sept. 28,...
Driver plows into Atlantic City, NJ crash scene, knocks down cop
ATLANTIC CITY – A man driving a pickup truck struck a police officer who was setting up flares at a crash scene on Route 30 Sunday night. Atlantic City police said Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. was thrown to the side of the two-lane westbound highway when he was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by Peter Kwiatkowski, 46, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford around 10:46 p.m.
After street race fiasco, N.J. town is kickin’ gas and takin’ names | Editorial
You couldn’t accuse the Wildwood City Council of letting any asphalt grow beneath its feet in its quick response to the deadly pop-up car rally that took place on the resort’s streets about two weeks ago. Although it’s not yet a done deal, the city is readying an...
2 months, 2 dogs, 2 deaths: no answers about K9 who died in SUV
Two months after Gloucester County K-9 Ember and a dog belonging to Gloucester County fire marshal Shawn Layton died in a county vehicle, there are still no answers as to what led to their deaths. Layton did not report the deaths until the next day but even then it was...
Centre Daily
Skeletal remains of missing 68-year-old man found in remote part of forest, NJ cops say
Human remains found in western New Jersey were identified last week as those of a man reported missing exactly four months prior, according to officials. Peter Meyers, 68, of Cherry Hill, a suburb on the border of Pennsylvania, was reported missing by his family on June 7, according to a release from the Cherry Hill Police Department.
Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash identified
A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
Vineland, NJ, Woman Killed in Delsea Drive Crash Tuesday Morning
Police say a woman from Vineland died Tuesday morning in a crash on Delsea Drive. The accident happened around 6:15 near West Park Avenue. According to the Vineland Police Department, a pickup truck being driven by 57-year-old James Reustle of Vineland was traveling northbound on North Delsea Drive when it left the roadway and struck a car being driven by 42-year-old Diana Reyes, also of Vineland, which was stopped near the next of McDonald's.
New Jersey man betrays his own brothers and embezzles more than one million from their construction company
An Atlantic County man is the second New Jersey resident over the last week to be reported to not have paid taxes in some fashion and is being sentenced for it. The sentence of a former co-owner of the Christopher Construction Company, LLC. was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office as 67-year-old Pat L. Christopher of Hammonton who was charged with Second Degree Theft and Third Degree Tax Evasion.
Today is the Last Day For a 68-year-old Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ
Today is the last day for a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been serving delicious food since the 1950s. That's 68 years of history coming to a close at Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City. Several weeks ago, the owners of Voltaco's posted a heartfelt message...
2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
