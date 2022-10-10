ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

unc.edu

A message from the chancellor: Carolina’s research impact

On Wednesday, we celebrated 229 years of history as the nation’s first public university. Together in Memorial Hall, we recognized distinguished alumni, faculty and staff who have made a difference in our world and highlighted the impact of Carolina’s researchers, from developing graduated driver license programs to understanding how to treat HIV/AIDS.
unc.edu

Warming waters and North Carolina’s fisheries

Sally Dowd fell in love with the ocean and the creatures that call North Carolina’s coastal waters home during family trips to Wilmington as a kid. As an adult, she’s turned that passion into a career, majoring in environmental biology at the University of California, Berkeley, and researching sharks and coral reefs.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

