ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Who is SWAC? The answer is obvious

OPINION: Deion Sanders represents the conference just like Eddie Robinson Jr., except with much greater flair and flash. It’s not Sanders’ fault that he’s a media darling and Robinson is an anonymous first-year coach. Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AOL Corp

From Matt Rhule flop to missing on Matthew Stafford, Panthers' David Tepper is paying hefty price for lessons in NFL ownership

In the first year of his sole ownership of an NFL franchise, David Tepper was in the backseat of an automobile heading south on a freeway from Charlotte, North Carolina. In his hands, the hedge fund multibillionaire and Carolina Panthers owner held a diagram laying out a proposed $800 million practice complex and team headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina. On Tepper’s lips: The grandiose future of his NFL dream, which he’d been hunting since becoming a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.
NFL
AOL Corp

Steve Kerr: Draymond Green fined, not suspended for punching Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced on Tuesday that Draymond Green has been fined but not suspended for punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice. Kerr made the announcement after Golden State's preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers while calling the situation "the biggest crisis that we've ever had." He declined to disclose the amount of the fine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
New York State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Community Policy