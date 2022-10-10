Read full article on original website
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks
The Avalanche begin their title defense as they take on Chicago in their 2022-23 season Home Opener on Wednesday. After a short offseason, it's that time of the year again. Hockey is back. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense as they host the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off their...
Yardbarker
Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason
The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-0-0) VS FLORIDA PANTHERS (0-0-0) 7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders open their 50th anniversary season at home against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at UBS Arena. The Islanders come into the opener after going 4-2-0 in preseason play and...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers get their 2022-23 NHL season underway on Wednesday night when the Vancouver Canucks visit Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED, at 8:00pm MT. ]. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Live Pre-Game Show that...
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Anaheim
In the season opener, the Kraken will look to maintain last year's strong defense to stifle the Ducks' offensive talent; while seeing their newest players bolster the offense. This season, before every game, we'll bring a preview "by the numbers" of the matchup ahead. In addition, look for deeper dives in "Analytics with Alison" articles that will run weekly.
NHL
Sabres announce 2022-23 opening night roster
Active roster features 14 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goaltenders. The Buffalo Sabres have announced the team's opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. Buffalo opens the season on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. Tickets are on sale now. The active roster features 14 forwards:. Captain Kyle Okposo. Alternate captain...
NHL
Penguins Announce Plans for Opening Night Against the Arizona Coyotes
The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season presented by UPMC on Thursday, October 13 when they host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 5:30 PM on Thursday, and fans are encouraged to be...
LISTEN: Henry Lake and Jessi Pierce preview the Wild’s season ahead of Thursday’s opener
After a disappointing end to last year’s campaign, the Minnesota Wild finished their preseason play with a 5-1 record and are set to start the 2022-23 campaign on Thursday against the New York Rangers.
NHL
All the Kings Men Podcast | 10 Biggest Questions for the 2022-23 Season
The LA Kings 2022-23 season is about to begin! Jim Fox and Nick Nickson join host Jesse Cohen to ask the 10 biggest questions facing the Kings in the upcoming year. The pair of veteran broadcasters look at the changes made to the organization and the changes still to come if the LA Kings want to return to the playoffs at the end of the season.
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Come Up Short in Season Opener
Chicago loses 5-2 to Colorado in the 2022-23 season opener. The Blackhawks suffered a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche at Ball Arena on Wednesday night. Chicago's power play would go 2-for-3 with goals from Jonathan Toews and Max Domi, who recorded his first goal in a Blackhawk's uniform, but wouldn't be enough to defeat the defending Stanley Cup Champions. For head coach Luke Richardson, he noticed some positives in the game, but felt the team could have fought harder in other areas.
NHL
Amerks Update | Rochester opens season on Friday
Team looks to build on last year's deep playoff run. Looking to follow up on a deep playoff run, the Rochester Americans will open the 2022-23 season on Friday at home against the Toronto Marlies. Last season, the Amerks were eliminated in triple overtime in Game 3 of the North...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings begin the season against familiar foe, Golden Knights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knightas:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Golden Knights. Team Records:. Golden Knights: 0 -...
NHL
Breaking down Lightning-Rangers, Golden Knights-Kings
Analyst Weekes discusses North American season-opening doubleheader on ESPN. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The NHL season is back and begins with a great doubleheader. First, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers at...
NHL
Price receives warm welcome before Canadiens season opener
Bell Centre crowd gives Montreal goalie big ovation. During the pregame introductions, goaltender Carey Price was given a standing ovation by the fans in the Bell Centre. Carey Price is feeling the support from Montreal. Price received a standing ovation from the Bell Centre crowd before the Montreal Canadiens season...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
Blue Jackets set 2022-23 season-opening roster
Club makes three moves to set 23-man roster in advance of Wednesday's season opener at Carolina. The Columbus Blue Jackets made three moves prior to the National Hockey League's 5 p.m. ET deadline to submit its 23-man roster for the opening of the 2022-23 season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
Laine injury derails Gaudreau's Blue Jackets debut
The forward won't want to relive it. -- Zero points in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Wednesday. -- An upper-body injury to forward Patrik Laine less than seven minutes into the second period that wiped out the chemistry he, Gaudreau and center Boone Jenner were starting to create on their two previous shifts.
NHL
Blue Jackets drop opener at Carolina by 4-1 final
Laine injury puts damper on the 2022-23 season lid lifter. The Blue Jackets began their 22nd season with a 4-1 loss at Carolina on Wednesday night. After Patrik Laine's goal opened the scoring in the first, the Hurricanes -- aided by an upper-body injury that knocked Laine out of the game as well as a CBJ goal that was overturned for offsides -- scored four straight times to pull away to the win.
NHL
Start me up! Stars open season Thursday against familiar face
Dallas will open the season Thursday at Nashville and play its first three games against Central Division rivals. With a new coaching staff and new systems, the Stars are trying to take their transformation step-by-step, but the schedule doesn't seem to be cooperating. Dallas will open the season Thursday at...
