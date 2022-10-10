Read full article on original website
Mother suspected in missing Georgia boy’s disappearance, death, cops say
A week after a 20-month-old was reported missing out of Chatham County, authorities said they now believe the boy is dead.
Charges dropped against man Hertz claimed stole rental car
(NewsNation) — Charges have been dropped against a man who spent two weeks in jail after Hertz filed a police report saying his rental car had been stolen. Charles Doucette was arrested in February while on vacation even though Hertz had charged his credit card nearly $4,000. Hertz CEO...
Georgia man accused of breaking infant girl's neck, trying to smother twin sister
A 22-year-old Georgia man is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children after allegedly trying to kill 3-month-old twin sisters.
