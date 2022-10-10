Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Related
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF refs after bad call against Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF referees for pass interference call in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. Brittany Mahomes is a die-hard Chiefs fan and she’s not going to let the Monday Night Football referees get away with any funny business. “That call was TRASH,” Brittany tweeted at...
Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’
A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs top Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday night thriller
Here are the highlights from the “Monday Night Football” matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Patrick Mahomes recaps the Chiefs thrilling win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders
Grandview police change strategy as they struggle to fill officer positions. Scott Reiss, Dezman Moses recap Chiefs win on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Travis Kelce discusses his 4-touchdown performance against the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes’ absurd record ending Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes have been a juggernaut ever since he took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2018, which has led to the organization accumulating a stunning record over the years. Kansas City has been favored in every game at home...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fan information for Chiefs-Raiders game: Parking, drum honoree change, traffic advice
Here is what to know about the “Monday Night Football” game between the Chiefs and Raiders.
247Sports
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
Podcast: In the aftermath of Chiefs vs Raiders
Hosts Sterling Holmes and Matt Conner weigh in on Victory Tuesday following the Chiefs close win over the visiting Raiders on Monday Night Football. It was a wild night, but the only thing that matters in the National Football League is whether a team win or loses. No one will be calling for style points either way at the end of the season.
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid won’t say if he’s heard from NFL about roughing call on Jones
A controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, assessed during Monday night’s Chiefs-Raiders NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, continues to stoke the ire of fans. But asked about that penalty Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid wouldn’t say whether the Chiefs had petitioned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Headed to Arrowhead or watching from home? Here's what you need to know for the Chiefs on MNF
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night for the team's second regular season home game at Arrowhead Stadium. Going to the game or watching from home, Here's everything you need to know about the primetime matchup. Game Entertainment. GRAMMY-winning...
Yardbarker
The Raiders Still Don’t Have An Answer For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
The Las Vegas Raiders proved on Monday Night Football, in front of a global audience, that they still don’t have an answer for Travis Kelce. In so many words, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end still owns the Silver and Black. Whether Raider Nation likes it or not.
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Revisiting the wild finish between Raiders & Chiefs on MNF
Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
Yardbarker
Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monday Night Football Fans Can’t Believe There’s No ManningCast for Chiefs-Raiders
What, no ManningCast for Monday Night Football. Please, ESPN, say this is a mistake. That’s basically the collective reaction of social media as they flipped on the television or favorite streaming app to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football. The Manning Bros — Peyton and Eli — aren’t doing their popular NFL show as part of the football simulcast. Instead, it’s all Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.
Comments / 0