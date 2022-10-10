ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’

A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes’ absurd record ending Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes have been a juggernaut ever since he took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2018, which has led to the organization accumulating a stunning record over the years. Kansas City has been favored in every game at home...
FanSided

Podcast: In the aftermath of Chiefs vs Raiders

Hosts Sterling Holmes and Matt Conner weigh in on Victory Tuesday following the Chiefs close win over the visiting Raiders on Monday Night Football. It was a wild night, but the only thing that matters in the National Football League is whether a team win or loses. No one will be calling for style points either way at the end of the season.
Yardbarker

Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF

The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
Outsider.com

Monday Night Football Fans Can’t Believe There’s No ManningCast for Chiefs-Raiders

What, no ManningCast for Monday Night Football. Please, ESPN, say this is a mistake. That’s basically the collective reaction of social media as they flipped on the television or favorite streaming app to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football. The Manning Bros — Peyton and Eli — aren’t doing their popular NFL show as part of the football simulcast. Instead, it’s all Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.
