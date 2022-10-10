Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle news – Prince Harry & Duchess’ ‘treatment’ of King Charles left Queen Camilla ‘hurt & very upset’
QUEEN Camilla is "very sorry" for King Charles after the treatment he got from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed. Biographer to the Royal Family, Angela Levin, spoke with Sky News and claimed that Queen Consort Camilla is “very upset” with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.
Paramount Network Reveals First Look At New ‘George & Tammy’ Miniseries Starring Michael Shannon & Jessica Chastain
We’ve been anticipating this upcoming George & Tammy Paramount Network miniseries about George Jones and Tammy Wynette for quite some time now. Thus far, all we know is that the show will star Michael Shannon as George Jones, and Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette, and will be based around the two’s tumultuous relationship, which has been very well documented over the years.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby reveals Summer's response to surprise pregnancy
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby has revealed her character Summer Spellman's response to her surprise pregnancy. Earlier this week, it was revealed the Weatherfield teen was pregnant after Gemma and Chesney found a positive pregnancy test in her old jacket. Although Paul Foreman was the only one to realise the...
digitalspy.com
Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam reveals exclusive look at TV comeback Shantaram
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has revealed an exclusive look at his TV comeback in Shantaram. Based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, the Apple TV+ show will follow a fugitive who reinvents himself in the slums of Bombay. But on his way to...
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals how she tests Lindsay Lohan and Daniel Craig to ensure she’s not being scammed
Jamie Lee Curtis has divulged the secret tests she sends Lindsay Lohan and Daniel Craig whenever they contact her to ensure it’s not a “phishing expedition”.The 63-year-old actor admitted that she’s “very protective”, especially when it comes to her “relationships with famous people”.“I understand there’s a lot of bulls*** out in the world, and a lot of fakery, and people pretending to be people,” Curtis told Rolling Stone in a recent interview.“So, I have secret questions,” she explained. “That, if they answer it, I know it’s them. And if they don’t, I know it’s a phishing expedition.”In order to...
Jessica Chastain Shares First Look From George Jones and Tammy Wynette Series
The worlds of prestige TV drama and country music are set to collide with the miniseries on Paramount+, George & Tammy. The upcoming miniseries stars Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as music icons George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The limited series will serve as an acting showcase with Michael Shannon...
Popculture
'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL・
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dead at 96
“Murder, She Wrote” star, five-time Tony winner and cultural icon Angela Lansbury has died. She was 96 years old. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family told Page Six in a statement.
No, Owen Hunt Actor Kevin McKidd Is Not Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'
Kevin McKidd will be back for Season 19 of "Grey's Anatomy," but whether his character Dr. Owen Hunt is back to work remains unknown.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
The Big Bang Theory: What happened after Jim Parsons ‘blindsided’ co-stars with news of his exit?
A new oral history of The Big Bang Theory has disclosed how Jim Parsons apparently “blindsided” his co-stars with his decision to exit.Jessica Radloff’s forthcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit casts a light on the dramatic conclusion to the hit series, which came to an end in 2019 after 12 seasons.As per Yahoo! Entertainment, Parsons – who played the character of Sheldon – told Radloff: “I don’t think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do more seasons [of Big Bang] after the twelfth.“I was ready to…...
ETOnline.com
'The Conners' Preview: Emma Kenney Reunites With 'Shameless' Co-Star Ethan Cutkosky (Exclusive)
Emma Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky are about to reunite on The Conners after spending 11 seasons as members of the Gallagher family that was central to the Showtime series Shameless. Ahead of Cutkosky’s debut on the ABC sitcom, ET has an exclusive look at the episode, “Parent Trap and Heart Attacks,” while the two actors tease what’s in store for his character.
digitalspy.com
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
‘The Conners’: Season 5 To Feature Show’s Biggest Ever Episode Count
EXCLUSIVE: The current fifth season of ABC’s The Conners will be the largest yet for the Roseanne spinoff. It will include 22 episodes, traditionally considered a full-season broadcast order. The series’ first season, which rose out of the ashes of Roseanne’s implosion, consisted of 11 episodes. With cast members being signed year-to-year and juggling other commitments, The Conners produced 20 episodes each in Seasons 2-4. That count has now gone up to 22 episodes. I hear the news was shared during the Oct. 7 taping of the multi-camera comedy. ABC has been stocking up on its most popular comedy series. This past summer, the network...
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name
Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Fleur East responds to being in the dance-off
Strictly Come Dancing waved goodbye to radio presenter Richie Anderson and his pro partner Giovanni Pernice over the weekend, after they struggled to impress the judges during Movie Week. The duo left the competition after losing out to Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dreaded dance-off, with judges Motsi...
Collider
Chris Messina Joins Kaley Cuoco in Comedy Thriller Series 'Based on a True Story'
Chris Messina is set to star in Peacock's Based on a True Story. He joins Kaley Cuoco on the dark comedy thriller series, which was given a straight-to-series order in April. Variety reports that Messina has joined the streaming series, which is about "a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat". Cuoco will play Ava Bartlett, a married woman, while Messina will play Nathan; at the moment, further character details are being kept under wraps.
