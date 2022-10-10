ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

Rodney Busch, 63 - Death Notice

Rodney Busch, age 63, of New Prague, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at MCHS - St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester. Services are pending.
Queen Jordan, King Jaxon

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School crowned its Homecoming King and Queen during a ceremony on Monday morning, Oct. 10. The new king and queen are Jaxon Hulsing and Jordan Green. Queen Jordan is the daughter of Kyle and Kristina Green. King Jaxon is the son of Cory and Mary Hulsing. To see...
