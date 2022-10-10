Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School crowned its Homecoming King and Queen during a ceremony on Monday morning, Oct. 10. The new king and queen are Jaxon Hulsing and Jordan Green. Queen Jordan is the daughter of Kyle and Kristina Green. King Jaxon is the son of Cory and Mary Hulsing. To see...

WATERVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO