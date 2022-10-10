ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Say as I want
2d ago

was the gun registered to her? poor reporting. if it wasn't, who was it registered too? parents? poor reporting again. get the facts reporters

Reply
3
 

KKTV

Springs police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for a gunman following a drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 3600 block of El Morro Road after receiving a 911 call just after 11 p.m. The residents told police a car drove past their home and someone inside started shooting. The extent of damage is unclear, but police say the suspect or suspects fired at the victims’ house and vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Police investigate deadly shooting on Pueblo’s west side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after a late-night shooting in Pueblo. Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 2300 block of W. 13th Street. At the scene, police found the body of a man. According to...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspicious death investigation after man found dead in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a man was found dead near the corner of North Dayton Avenue and East 1st Street in Pueblo late Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. At approximately 11:55 a.m., officers were notified of a body found near railroad tracks by N. Dayton Ave. Detectives claimed the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pueblo homicide investigation for shooting along W. 13th Street

There is no word yet on the names of those victims. Work has started ahead of the Dillingham segment of the rail project. Officials had closed down Wilder Ave on Makiki Street but it has since been reopened. Health experts encourage flu shots by the end of October. Updated: 53...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs police search for suspect in three armed robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects, one of which is believed to be involved in a string of robberies across Colorado Springs. On Sept. 15, the Colorado Springs Police Department says a male suspect entered the 7-Eleven store at 1011 S. 21st St. and pointed a gun at the cashier, demanding money. Before police arrived, the suspect managed to take an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs Police: Juvenile suspect arrested in deadly September shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a juvenile in connection to a September shooting that left one man dead. On Sunday, Sept. 18, officers responded to the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man dead. The El Paso County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as 19-year-old Trevor Branson of Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody. Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs leaders call for review of police video capturing “we will gas you” chant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are calling on the Colorado Springs Police Department to further investigate and potentially discipline officers following a 13 Investigates story involving police body-worn camera video. 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you" before a highly contentious The post Colorado Springs leaders call for review of police video capturing “we will gas you” chant appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Suspicious device ‘rendered safe’ near Veterans Park in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City police responded to some sort of incident near the visitor’s center late Monday morning. In a social media post at 10:40 a.m., the police department wrote that officers were in the area of 1st Street and Royal Gorge Boulevard (Highway 50), close to Veterans Park and the Canon City Visitor’s Center Cabin.
CANON CITY, CO

