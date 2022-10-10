ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

CJ Ujah claims ‘I made a mistake, I’m not a cheat’ after receiving 22-month ban

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQcn1_0iTQl3pJ00

CJ Ujah has insisted he is “not a cheat” and blamed a failed drugs test on a “convenient” supplement he bought for £10 from Amazon after receiving a backdated 22-month ban.

Great Britain lost their 4×100 metres silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics when Ujah tested positive for two prohibited substances.

However, Ujah, 28, was found not to have breached the sport’s doping rules on purpose.

Ujah was tested on the day of the final in Tokyo – August 6 – and his sample contained the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23.

He will be allowed to return to competition when his ban ends in June of next year.

“Obviously, I made a mistake,” Ujah told The Guardian . “But people mistakes. I am not a cheat.

“I think complacency set in. During the (coronavirus) pandemic I relied a lot on Amazon, rather than using the people and resources around me. It was just convenient, with next-day delivery. And I didn’t think anything was wrong with it.”

You know what? I wish I had been tested right before the Olympics, so that I never went

CJ Ujah

Ujah was part of the British quartet, along with Zharnel Hughes , Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Richard Kilty , which missed out on gold to Italy in Tokyo by 0.01 seconds.

“You know what? I wish I had been tested right before the Olympics, so that I never went,” Ujah added.

“That way, I would never have put these other three guys, my team-mates, through what they went through as well as myself.”

Speaking earlier this year, Kilty said he would never be able to forgive his former team-mate.

“What he (Ujah) has done has been reckless,” Kilty said. “Everything has been a team effort to get to that position to be part of the British 4×100 strike four.

“Now he’s made that mistake I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forgive him because me, Zharnel and Nethaneel have lost a medal at the hands of his mistakes.”

Responding to Kilty’s comments, Ujah said: “Reckless is a harsh word. I saw the criticism from Kilty and I can’t blame him.

“He’s got a family. He’s got kids. So I do sympathise with him and understand the position he’s coming from.”

Athletes owe it to their fellow competitors to be 100 per cent certain before putting anything into their body. If there’s the slightest doubt, leave it out

Athletics Integrity Unit head Brett Clothier

The Athletics Integrity Unit and World Anti-Doping Agency said in a statement they were “satisfied that the sprinter’s anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was not intentional as a result of his ingestion of a contaminated supplement”.

They added that “the applicable two-year period of ineligibility was reduced by two months on account of how promptly he admitted the violation”.

AIU head Brett Clothier said: “In this case, after a thorough examination of the facts, we were satisfied that Mr Ujah did indeed ingest a contaminated supplement, but he was unable to demonstrate that he was entitled to any reduction in the applicable period of ineligibility based on his level of fault.

“Taking supplements is risky for athletes as they can be contaminated or even adulterated with prohibited substances. Athletes owe it to their fellow competitors to be 100 per cent certain before putting anything into their body. If there’s the slightest doubt, leave it out.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’

A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after feeling he had accomplished everything he could in life.Dr Nitschke said Fier joined Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition

Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
TENNIS
The Independent

Conor Benn’s failed drugs test to be investigated by anti-doping body, BBBofC confirms

UK Anti-Doping has launched an investigation into Conor Benn’s failed drugs test that saw his grudge match against Chris Eubank Jr postponed last week.The 157lbs catchweight fight at the O2 Arena was called off after it was revealed that last month Benn tested positive for trace amounts of fertility drug clomiphene, which elevates testosterone levels in men.The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has now said UKAD is looking into Benn’s failed test.A statement said: “Following the British Boxing Board of Control Limited’s decision on 4th October 2022 to prohibit the contest between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn that...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘Complete nonsense’: Red Bull chief dismisses claims Max Verstappen could lose 2021 title

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has brandished talk that Max Verstappen could lose his 2021 world title due to the team’s cost cap breach as “complete nonsense.” Red Bull were found guilty of a “minor financial overspend” of the 2021 budget cap, with one potential penalty a loss of Drivers and/or Constructors’ World Championship points. Verstappen won last year’s thrilling title battle by a margin of eight points to Lewis Hamilton after a controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi. But Marko - echoing Red Bull’s statement on Monday - insists the team has not broken the budget cap, adding...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Kilty
The Independent

Heir to Dutch throne forced to stay home amid security fears

The teenage heir to the Dutch throne has been forced to give up on Amsterdam's student life and live instead at her parents' palace, the latest indication of just how much of a threat organized crime poses to Dutch society.Queen Maxima said her eldest daughter, Amalia, “can't leave home” and that it has “enormous consequences for her life.” A visibly emotional Maxima said at the end of a state visit to Sweden on Thursday that the 18-year-old princess “doesn't live in Amsterdam and can't really go out.” She said that despite the security concerns, the princess is continuing her...
EUROPE
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng’s plane back to UK for urgent tax U-turn talks most tracked in the world

All eyes are on Kwasi Kwarteng's plane as the chancellor rushes back to Westminster from the United States for emergency budget talks.British Airways BA292 is currently the most tracked flight in the world, with over 6,000 journalists, City traders, and politicos monitoring its progress as it lies over Reading at 10:30 on Friday.The commercial flight, which is scheduled to land just before 11am UK time, is carrying Mr Kwarteng, who made an early exist from a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC.He is expected to be heading to Downing Street for emergency in-person talks about whether to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK government still giving false information on EU passport validity

Ninety-three weeks after the Brexit transition phase ended and the UK fully left the European Union, the government still is putting out false information on passport validity for the EU and the wider Schengen Area.On its web page headed “Get a passport for your child”, the Home Office correctly states: “You need at least six months left on your passport to travel to certain countries”. The six-month requirement applies to a number of non-European nations such as Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, Thailand and the UAE.But then the government wrongly claims: “On the day of travel to the EU, Switzerland, Norway,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

880K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy