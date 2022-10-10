ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Food Editor: I’ll miss this neighborhood gem, but there’s ‘joy’ in its closing, plus pasta deals

Goodbye Grub: Au revoir to (another) local favorite. This one was a neighborhood gem in every sense, a cozy, welcoming restaurant with a menu that was accessible enough -- and unique enough -- to keep folks coming back, a spot loyal customers claimed as their own. Nonna Maria, the “Italian with a French twist” restaurant that...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Looking for fun Halloween events? Here's a roundup from fright nights to pumpkin chuckin

Whether this time of year brings about yearnings for a quiet night with some candy corn and "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," a  costumed pub crawl or a trip to a haunted house so scary that you wish you'd worn some protective undergarments, Halloween is here and ready rock your (under)world! Here are our Palm Beach County picks, listed from north to south:  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxesource.com

This Unique Palm Beach Home Deftly Taps Into The Best Of Both Coasts

Every now and then, designer Mitch Brown would joke with his upstairs neighbors about convincing them to sell him their apartment. Of course, behind every joke is usually an element of truth. Having lived in their ground-floor residence for more than a decade, Brown and his husband, Rick Moeser, desired more room but were reluctant to leave their prime location near the beach. Fortunately, the designer’s good-natured teasing paid off: The neighbors eventually decided to sell, and the couple inherited the extra space.
PALM BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples

Life can be fascinating. All you need is to ignite your wanderlust and your adventurous spirit. Ask your honey out on a date night of your dreams. Preferably not one!. You are reading: Romantic things to do in west palm beach | West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Mizner Arts Center Approved and Boca High School Gets Swatted

Boca Raton has approved the lease for a performing arts center in Mizner Park. It happened Wednesday during a special meeting of the community redevelopment agency, which owns the parcel next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Afterward, the city council approved the ordinance that will implement the lease. Even though...
BOCA RATON, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free Florida Grand Opera ‘First Sing’

Florida Grand Opera kicks off the 81st season with the FGO Studio First Sing for free with RSVP: Oct. 21 in Miami-Dade; Oct. 22 in Broward. This is your first opportunity to witness the incredible talents of the emerging artists in residency. Subsequent First Sing dates preceding each opera are $10, only the first one is free!
CORAL GABLES, FL
WPBF News 25

American Idol finalist and Riviera Beach native Willie Spence killed in car wreck

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Sabrena Cooper took a deep breath and then said of her cousin, “Willie loved music.”. Cooper then repeated herself, pausing between the words for emphasis. “Willie loved music,” she said again. And there’s no question so many music fans loved Willie. Willie Spence...

