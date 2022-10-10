Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
Food Editor: I’ll miss this neighborhood gem, but there’s ‘joy’ in its closing, plus pasta deals
Goodbye Grub: Au revoir to (another) local favorite. This one was a neighborhood gem in every sense, a cozy, welcoming restaurant with a menu that was accessible enough -- and unique enough -- to keep folks coming back, a spot loyal customers claimed as their own. Nonna Maria, the “Italian with a French twist” restaurant that...
Pubbelly Sushi coming to West Palm Beach
Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital revealed that Pubbelly will become part of the Banyan & Olive mixed-use development in West Palm Beach.
At the Table newsletter: A neighborhood gem closes. Pasta Day deals near.
A neighborhood gem closes. Pasta Day deals near. And there's a big fiesta. First things first: I've got pasta news to tell. Before you decide to ignore National Pasta Day, which is Monday, you may want to know about a few local restaurant specials running that day. Sibling restaurants Louie...
Looking for fun Halloween events? Here's a roundup from fright nights to pumpkin chuckin
Whether this time of year brings about yearnings for a quiet night with some candy corn and "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," a costumed pub crawl or a trip to a haunted house so scary that you wish you'd worn some protective undergarments, Halloween is here and ready rock your (under)world! Here are our Palm Beach County picks, listed from north to south: ...
luxesource.com
This Unique Palm Beach Home Deftly Taps Into The Best Of Both Coasts
Every now and then, designer Mitch Brown would joke with his upstairs neighbors about convincing them to sell him their apartment. Of course, behind every joke is usually an element of truth. Having lived in their ground-floor residence for more than a decade, Brown and his husband, Rick Moeser, desired more room but were reluctant to leave their prime location near the beach. Fortunately, the designer’s good-natured teasing paid off: The neighbors eventually decided to sell, and the couple inherited the extra space.
cohaitungchi.com
West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples
Life can be fascinating. All you need is to ignite your wanderlust and your adventurous spirit. Ask your honey out on a date night of your dreams. Preferably not one!. You are reading: Romantic things to do in west palm beach | West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples.
New chess park opens in downtown West Palm Beach
There is a new chess park in downtown West Palm Beach and it's for all ages and skill levels. Fern Street Chess Park is open every day from sunrise to sunset.
Mall at Wellington Green Seeks Hurricane Relief Donations
The mall is accepting drop-off donations from the public, local businesses, and charitable organizations for Hurricane Ian relief. The post Mall at Wellington Green Seeks Hurricane Relief Donations appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
travelawaits.com
Florida’s New High-Speed Train Will Test 110 Mph Speeds This Month — Here’s Where It’s Happening
Florida’s new high-speed train will begin speed testing this month ahead of opening to Orlando in 2023. Brightline will test trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour the week of October 17, 2022. People in Martin and St. Lucie counties should be alert to follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.
12-Foot Gator Dragged Off Beach In Palm Beach County
Alligators aren't often found on the beach, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.
bocamag.com
Mizner Arts Center Approved and Boca High School Gets Swatted
Boca Raton has approved the lease for a performing arts center in Mizner Park. It happened Wednesday during a special meeting of the community redevelopment agency, which owns the parcel next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Afterward, the city council approved the ordinance that will implement the lease. Even though...
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
Port of Palm Beach proposed expansion sparks traffic concerns
With a proposed expansion at the Port of Palm Beach, many fear it will bring more traffic on the roads and waterways in and around Riviera Beach.
Palm Beach County's first new high school in 17 years opens next fall. What will it be named?
Palm Beach County's newest high school won't be named after actor Brad Pitt or Asgard, a mythical Nordic city that has risen to fame with an assist from The Avengers. A committee charged with naming the high school, on Lyons Road in the western Lake Worth area, left those on the cutting room floor.
Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was rushed to a hospital in "very critical condition," where she later died as a result of her injuries.
miamionthecheap.com
Free Florida Grand Opera ‘First Sing’
Florida Grand Opera kicks off the 81st season with the FGO Studio First Sing for free with RSVP: Oct. 21 in Miami-Dade; Oct. 22 in Broward. This is your first opportunity to witness the incredible talents of the emerging artists in residency. Subsequent First Sing dates preceding each opera are $10, only the first one is free!
Gardens woman, 76, dies in train-car crash in West Palm; stalled railcars halted east-west traffic
WEST PALM BEACH — A 76-year-old Palm Beach Gardens woman has died from injuries she sustained when a freight train struck her SUV on Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach, city police said Friday. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue drove Harreen Bertisch to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she died following the wreck on...
$4M winning lottery ticket sold near Boca Raton
A winning $4 million lottery ticket was sold in southern Palm Beach County and just claimed by a South Florida woman.
WPBF News 25
American Idol finalist and Riviera Beach native Willie Spence killed in car wreck
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Sabrena Cooper took a deep breath and then said of her cousin, “Willie loved music.”. Cooper then repeated herself, pausing between the words for emphasis. “Willie loved music,” she said again. And there’s no question so many music fans loved Willie. Willie Spence...
