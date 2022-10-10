Every now and then, designer Mitch Brown would joke with his upstairs neighbors about convincing them to sell him their apartment. Of course, behind every joke is usually an element of truth. Having lived in their ground-floor residence for more than a decade, Brown and his husband, Rick Moeser, desired more room but were reluctant to leave their prime location near the beach. Fortunately, the designer’s good-natured teasing paid off: The neighbors eventually decided to sell, and the couple inherited the extra space.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO