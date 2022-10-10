Read full article on original website
Here's How Much Each Medicare Plan Will Cost in 2023
Many Social Security retirees also claim Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65.
Medicare premiums will drop next year. Here's how much you'll save.
America's seniors are getting some good news about their health care expenses for 2023, with Medicare announcing that premiums for its Part B plan will drop next year by about 3%. The drop in pricing for Medicare's Part B plan, which covers routine doctor visits and other outpatient care, comes...
5 Medicare Changes Retirees Should Expect In 2023
There's a lot of good news for seniors.
Medicare: This "Gotcha" Can Cost You Thousands
Even before you're eligible for coverage, what you do could have a big impact on what you pay for healthcare.
What Dental Coverage Is Available With Medicare?
Have you ever asked yourself the question: what dental coverage is available with Medicare? We have the answer.
Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023
Medicare Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care. There are higher amounts you might have to pay if you have high income levels.
5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023
Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
Exercise caution with zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans
Health insurers will flood the Medicare Advantage market again this fall with enticing offers for plans that have no monthly price tag. The number of so-called zero-premium plans has been growing for years, and they can appeal to retirees who live on fixed incomes. Experts say shoppers should exercise caution, because they might find better coverage at a relatively small monthly cost.
Wellcare Expands Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Offerings for 2023
Wellcare Medicare Advantage plans available in 209 new counties. Wellcare will offer a total of 102 Prescription Drug Plans nationwide. Design (VBID) model to improve health outcomes and lower costs for members with low-income subsidy on all Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) Amazon added to preferred retail pharmacy network†
Social Security and Medicare Retirees Are About to Experience a Once-in-a-Lifetime Event
Medicare Part B premiums are jumped in 2022 compared to 2021 levels.
Nursing home surprise: Advantage plans may shorten stays to less time than Medicare covers￼
Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the plan’s decision.
This Medicare Change Will Help Social Security Recipients Get More Out of Their 2023 Raise
It's really good news for seniors.
2023 Medicare Deductibles & Premiums Released Early
Every year the Medicare and You Handbook is printed and mailed out before the first of October to all Medicare beneficiaries to help guide them with Annual Enrollment (which goes from October 15 until December 7). The handbook states that at the time of printing, premiums and deductible amounts for Medicare Parts A, B, and D were not available.
Inflation Reduction Act and Medicare Beneficiaries
The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law on Aug. 16, 2022, is designed to help seniors and retirees pay for Medicare costs that have gone up in recent months due to inflation. One of the major things to have come from the Inflation Reduction Act is the expanded Medicare benefits that will be coming within the next few years.
Medicare Advantage projected annual premium decreases for 2023 plans
As inflation spirals and the price of basic goods and services continues to rise, the cost of one popular program affecting 30 million seniors and people with disabilities is steadily going down. The projected average premium for 2023 Medicare Advantage plans declined nearly 8%, to $18 a month, from the...
Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctors’ visits and other outpatient care. The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums is likely to be coupled with a historically high cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits — perhaps 9% or 10% — putting hundreds of dollars directly into the pockets of millions of people. “That’s something we may never see again in the rest of our lives,” said Mary Johnson, the Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League. “That can really be used to pay off credit cards, to restock pantries that have gotten low because people can’t afford to buy as much today as they did a year ago and do some long-postponed repairs to homes and cars.” The 2023 decrease in monthly Medicare premiums comes after millions of beneficiaries endured a tough year of high inflation and a dramatic increase to premiums this year. Most people on Medicare will pay $164.90 a month for Part B coverage starting next year, a savings of $5.20..
The Biggest Social Security COLA in 40 Years Means a Bigger Tax Bill for Some Retirees
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to see an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023, the largest COLA in 40 years. Social Security benefits were first subject to federal income tax in 1984, and the tax thresholds have never been adjusted for inflation. Fewer than 10% of beneficiaries paid taxes...
How to switch Medicare plans — and why you might want to
Medicare open enrollment starts soon, but 7 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries say they don't compare Medicare plans during this period, according to a 2021 analysis by KFF, a health policy nonprofit. That's not great, since Medicare Advantage plans — which operate much like the private insurance you may have had...
Midday Fix: Prepare for Medicare: The Insider’s Guide™ To Buying Medicare Insurance
Matt Feret, author of the book, Prepare for Medicare: The Insider’s Guide™ To Buying Medicare Insurance. Medicare enrollment season is from Oct 15 – Dec. 7, 2022. The original Medicare coverage is now referred to as Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B. Medicare part A –...
