Motley Fool

Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023

Medicare Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care. There are higher amounts you might have to pay if you have high income levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
activebeat.com

5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023

Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
The Associated Press

Exercise caution with zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans

Health insurers will flood the Medicare Advantage market again this fall with enticing offers for plans that have no monthly price tag. The number of so-called zero-premium plans has been growing for years, and they can appeal to retirees who live on fixed incomes. Experts say shoppers should exercise caution, because they might find better coverage at a relatively small monthly cost.
Fortune

Nursing home surprise: Advantage plans may shorten stays to less time than Medicare covers￼

Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the plan’s decision.
seniorresource.com

2023 Medicare Deductibles & Premiums Released Early

Every year the Medicare and You Handbook is printed and mailed out before the first of October to all Medicare beneficiaries to help guide them with Annual Enrollment (which goes from October 15 until December 7). The handbook states that at the time of printing, premiums and deductible amounts for Medicare Parts A, B, and D were not available.
Retirement Daily

Inflation Reduction Act and Medicare Beneficiaries

The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law on Aug. 16, 2022, is designed to help seniors and retirees pay for Medicare costs that have gone up in recent months due to inflation. One of the major things to have come from the Inflation Reduction Act is the expanded Medicare benefits that will be coming within the next few years.
The Associated Press

Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctors’ visits and other outpatient care. The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums is likely to be coupled with a historically high cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits — perhaps 9% or 10% — putting hundreds of dollars directly into the pockets of millions of people. “That’s something we may never see again in the rest of our lives,” said Mary Johnson, the Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League. “That can really be used to pay off credit cards, to restock pantries that have gotten low because people can’t afford to buy as much today as they did a year ago and do some long-postponed repairs to homes and cars.” The 2023 decrease in monthly Medicare premiums comes after millions of beneficiaries endured a tough year of high inflation and a dramatic increase to premiums this year. Most people on Medicare will pay $164.90 a month for Part B coverage starting next year, a savings of $5.20..
CBS News

How to switch Medicare plans — and why you might want to

Medicare open enrollment starts soon, but 7 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries say they don't compare Medicare plans during this period, according to a 2021 analysis by KFF, a health policy nonprofit. That's not great, since Medicare Advantage plans — which operate much like the private insurance you may have had...
