Boats & Watercrafts

InsideHook

Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.

At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Ship Altering 6 Cruises Due to Ship Maintenance

Carnival Cruise Line is altering six cruises on one of their cruise ships due to maintenance that will take place that affects the ship’s maximum cruising speed. Carnival sent out a letter to guests who are booked on six specific itineraries on Carnival Vista that they will now visit different ports than originally scheduled. The cruise line said that maintenance will be conducted during the cruises and the ship will have to sail at a reduced speed.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ship Serving as Floating Hotel During World Cup

MSC Cruises has announced that another one of their cruise ships will serve as a floating hotel during the World Cup in Doha, Qatar. MSC Opera will now join MSC Poesia and the cruise line’s largest ship, MSC World Europa that will act as floating hotels for soccer fans from November 19 to December 19.
TRAVEL
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Cruise Ship#Ships#Venetian Gothic#Destination Planning#Atlas Express#The Cruise Terminal
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Has a Problem That's Great for Passengers

After the pandemic devastated the cruise industry, a lot of questions remained as to how long it would take for the major cruise lines to get back to normal. The answer is kind of split as Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) got their fleets up and running very quickly from ports in the United States.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like

The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Southwest Makes a Change Many Passengers Will Love

During the darkest days of the covid pandemic, people flying on Southwest (LUV) dealt with a lot of changes. The airline canceled a lot of flights (as did all airlines as there simply weren't that many people looking to go anywhere) and the remaining flights were anything but normal. Most...
DRINKS
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024

A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?

Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

How Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Handle Hurricanes

When a hurricane, snowstorm, or any other sort of bad weather hits on land, there's very little hotels, theme parks, and other travel destinations can do other than batten down the hatches. Walt Disney (DIS) can't move Disney World simply because bad weather is on the way nor can any of its rivals.
TRAVEL
tripsavvy.com

This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days

If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
TRAVEL
navalnews.com

Austal Launches 4th Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat

The vessel, Austal Hull 814, was launched at the Henderson, Western Australia shipyard following approximately 12 months of construction and just 3 months after the launch of the 3rd ECCPB, in June 2022. “Austal Australia is proud to be engaging over 300 suppliers from Western Australia and across the nation...
AUSTRALIA

