Toledo school board votes to oppose state proposal involving transgender students

Toledo Public Schools board members voiced their opposition Monday to a State Board of Education resolution that advocates for state laws requiring that schools report students’ sexual identity, alternative names, or pronouns to their families.

During a special meeting, board members voted 4-0 for their own resolution that states the Ohio school board resolution would endanger students, sets alarming precedents, and negates local authority for districts to create their own policies.

The special meeting was held ahead of an expected state board vote on the resolution Wednesday.

The Toledo Public Schools’ resolution will be sent to the state board of education informing members of the local dissent. It was adopted with votes by board vice president Sheena Barnes and board members Chris Varwig, Bob Vasquez, and the Rev. Randall Parker III. Board president Polly Taylor-Gerken was absent.

Prior to the vote, Ms. Barnes said it’s sad the local board must waste time opposing the state board’s resolution, when local officials would rather discuss real problems facing students, such as gun violence and poverty.

“But the fact is that we have to and that continuously, [state board members] are making choices that are harming our students, versus actually uplifting them with their families,” she said. “Acid statements in this type of [state] resolution will be offensive, will be dangerous, and I am glad to stand with my board members, those who are here and those who are not, to say that we will protect all students in our school.”

The Toledo board vote responds to a resolution by state school board member Brendan Shea that rejects proposed Title IX regulations that would withhold federal funding if local schools discriminate against LGBTQ+ students.

Mr. Shea’s resolution specifically opposes regulations that apply to transgender students and states that sex “is not arbitrarily ‘assigned’ at birth but rather identifies an unchangeable fact.” It also says that “the reality of biological sex can no more be altered than can the reality that two plus two equals four.”

Mr. Shea’s document also endorses a lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 21 other state attorney generals opposing the new Title IX rule, and calls on state lawmakers to replace some of the federal funding that school districts would be losing out on if they oppose the new Title IX regulations.

The resolution asks lawmakers to pass legislation that would prohibit schools from “allowing biological males on female sports teams,” as well as require school officials to notify parents if their child questions their gender identity, requests alternative names or pronouns, or “otherwise indicates mental or emotional distress about their gender identity.”

Mr. Shea has defended the resolution, stating it’s meant to push back against federal overreach by the U.S. Department of Education that would compel schools receiving federal nutritional assistance and other funding subject to Title IX to adopt gender identity policies or risk losing that financial support.

During the Sept. 20 board meeting, he argued he is standing up for parents’ rights and safeguarding the wellbeing of children. He added that federal policymakers are attempting to change the law through regulation rather than legislation and are doing so in a way that will harm students’ mental health by pushing what he described as “radical gender identity policies” and degrade advances in protecting women and girls.

Some have called this resolution a form of bullying, Mr. Shea said at a public meeting. “On the contrary, this resolution is seeking to stand up to bullies...who say ‘Do what we say, adopt radical gender identity policies, and do it now or we will take your lunch money,’” he said. “No more free or reduced-price meals for you. It's the federal government threatening to do that, not this resolution.

“We cannot strengthen education while denying basic tenets of biology, of science, which I'll add are still embedded in our current state learning standards for science by the way,” he added.

Mr. Shea said that when he was in school, one of his favorite authors was George Orwell.

“But I never imagined I live in a real-life George Orwell novel, the idea that the speech of staff or students can be compelled…” he continued in citing multiple other concerns. “The idea that parents can be systematically lied to and cut out by the state from some of the most important and sensitive questions in their child's life. The idea that males who now identify as females can rob women of athletic victories and opportunities.”

So far, four members of the state board, Christina Collins, Meryl Johnson, Michelle Newman and Antoinette Miranda, have released a joint statement opposing the resolution out of 19 total members. The board is scheduled to meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Ohio Department of Education, 25 S. Front St., Columbus. The state board of education is expected to discuss and vote on Mr. Shea’s resolution at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The public can observe the meeting by going to ohiochannel.org .

Information from The Blade’s news services was used in this report.