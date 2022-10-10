A new burger place on Bend's far-west side is already bringing all the kids to the yard. Mountain Burger opened in late September in Northwest Crossing, taking up the space formerly occupied by Pflücke. On top of burgers—featuring a new "burger of the week" each week, Mountain Burger has some truly unique shakes, coming in flavors such as Unicorn, with fruity pebbles, lavender honey gelato and raspberry sauce, and the S'More, featuring toasted marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate sauce. Bonta Gelato, a Bend favorite, is also on offer by the scoop—and adults, there are booze-infused shakes as well. (And a full bar with creative cocktails, too.)

BEND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO