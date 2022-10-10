Read full article on original website
Related
kbnd.com
Laird Superfood Closes Sisters Plant
SISTERS, OR -- Laird Superfood announced Tuesday it's closing its Sisters production facility. The fulfillment center, which is also closing, just opened a year ago. The company makes plant-based powdered coffee creamers and other health foods. In a letter to employees, the CEO says the Sisters facility is unable to...
Meta announces $50,000 grant for Ochoco Preserve, Crooked River restoration projects
Meta, the social-network company formerly known as Facebook, announced Wednesday it has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Deschutes Land Trust and the Crooked River Watershed Council in support of two local conservation projects. The post Meta announces $50,000 grant for Ochoco Preserve, Crooked River restoration projects appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Mountain Burger Offers Up Burgers, Shakes and More on West Side
A new burger place on Bend's far-west side is already bringing all the kids to the yard. Mountain Burger opened in late September in Northwest Crossing, taking up the space formerly occupied by Pflücke. On top of burgers—featuring a new "burger of the week" each week, Mountain Burger has some truly unique shakes, coming in flavors such as Unicorn, with fruity pebbles, lavender honey gelato and raspberry sauce, and the S'More, featuring toasted marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate sauce. Bonta Gelato, a Bend favorite, is also on offer by the scoop—and adults, there are booze-infused shakes as well. (And a full bar with creative cocktails, too.)
luxury-houses.net
Offering Autonomy and Serenity, This Large and Versatile Custom Home Lists for $3.9M in Bend
The Home in Bend is equipped with solar, propane, well, septic, a garden, chicken coop, boat bay, and direct access to Tumalo creek & hiking trails, now available for sale. This home located at 63130 Lookout Dr, Bend, Oregon; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,520 square feet of living spaces. Call Brian Ladd – Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 541.408.3912) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up
The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mirror Pond Committee moves to Phase 2 on Newport Dam fish passage
It’s a project that’s been talked about for ten years. And a significant step was taken Wednesday. The Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee moved into Phase 2. That will include deciding the method of passage for fish through the dam and start its final report to submit to the City of Bend for approval.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Digital variable speed limit signs coming to US 97 between Bend and La Pine
Variable speed limit signs are coming to a stretch of U.S. 97 south of Bend. The digital signs on a 10-mile stretch between Knott Road to just north of La Pine. They will replace the standard speed limit signs along the highway. Some will be over the road. Seven signs...
kbnd.com
Riverbend Park Project Begins
BEND, OR -- Bend Park and Recreation and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council are ready to begin a construction and river restoration project. Ian Isaacson, Landscape Architect for Bend Park and Recreation says the project takes place between the Bill Healy Bridge and downstream to the Farewell Bend pedestrian bridge, “Currently we do not have any designated water access points in that stretch of the river, on that side. All those points that folks are accessing those points are user created.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes, other counties due to Cedar Creek Fire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Tuesday due to continuous smoke impacts in Lane County and intermittent smoke impacts in Clackamas, Deschutes, Douglas, northern Klamath, Lake, Multnomah and Washington counties from the Cedar Creek fire and fires in Washington.
kbnd.com
Redmond City Council Candidates Discuss Topics At Forum
REDMOND, OR -- Five Redmond City Council candidates vying for three openings took part in a forum Tuesday, discussing a lack of childcare, the recent public safety facility bond, Parks and Rec support and homelessness. Branegan Dixon owns the Redmond Athletic Club and says his experience makes him qualified for...
Spreading La Pine house fire stopped; DCSO drops Level 3 evacuations in area
A house fire in La Pine Tuesday afternoon threatened to spread to nearby homes and the forest, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area for over an hour, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The post Spreading La Pine house fire stopped; DCSO drops Level 3 evacuations in area appeared first on KTVZ.
Searchers look for lost hiker overnight in Tumalo Falls area; turns up OK, had sheltered overnight
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers searched for a missing hiker on trails near Tumalo Falls overnight and Tuesday morning before another hiker found the man, who told searchers he’d lost his way and sheltered in place overnight. The post Searchers look for lost hiker overnight in Tumalo Falls area; turns up OK, had sheltered overnight appeared first on KTVZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpic
UPDATE: DCSO responds to house fire in La Pine on Boundary Road
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: Authorities report that all evacuation levels are being dropped and that residents who were evacuated can now return to their homes. Officials say that some roads will remain closed as fire crews continue to work in the area. Original Story:. A house fire in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend PD: Calls coming in as they try to ID Deschutes River remains
Bend Police say its request last month for help identifying human remains that were found in the Deschutes River over the summer has garnered calls from people who have missing family members and friends. However, it may be months before the person’s identity is confirmed. Bend PD asked for...
kbnd.com
Heightened Security At Four Redmond Schools
REDMOND, OR -- Four Redmond schools went into "Secure" Monday morning after police received a tip from a concerned parent about a possible threat. Redmond School District officials say School Resource Officer Nathan Rankin was at Redmond High when the first Secure went into place. Redmond Police assessed the situation and determined there was not a direct threat to any students. In a "Secure," classes still continue, exterior doors are locked, and students stay in the building. Three more schools went into Secure as a precaution, although there was not a threat to them directly.
KTVZ
People gather at Bend’s Peace Corner for women’s rights rally
Several peopled gathered Sunday for a women's rights rally at the Peace Corner on Wall Street in downtown Bend. The rally, one of many around the country this weekend, was intended to support a woman's right to choose in light of the overturn of Roe vs. Wade and stir up greater activism.
KTVZ
Bend man walks around the country to scout the route for American Perimeter Trail
Rue McKenrick of Bend created the American Perimeter Trail Conference. It's a conservation nonprofit that sent him on a three-year, 14,000-mile trek around the nation, concluding back in Bend's Drake Park last Saturday, after scouting out a new connected path that circles America.
kbnd.com
Redmond Schools Sports Complex Grand Reopening Saturday
REDMOND, OR -- Redmond Schools celebrates the reopening of the Jaqua Sports Complex this weekend. Superintendent Charan Cline says the district and local businesses have done a lot in the past year to improve the 54-year-old fields, “We sold a piece of land to a manufacturing firm, a while back, and used those proceeds to put in turf.”
KTVZ
Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks
NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair
A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0